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Battle for the green heart of the earth Gold rush in the Amazon threatens nature and indigenous people

Christian Thumshirn

7.6.2026

The gold rush in the Amazon is back. Illegal mines are leaving ever greater wounds in the Brazilian rainforest - with consequences for indigenous communities, rare animal species and one of the most important ecosystems on earth.

07.06.2026, 14:15

Deep in the Brazilian Amazon, a race is on for a coveted precious metal.

Driven by high prices, gold prospectors are penetrating ever further into remote regions. For environmentalists and indigenous communities, this is an alarming development: mining not only leaves its mark on the landscape, but also brings with it conflicts, environmental pollution and health risks. The use of mercury, which can enter rivers and pollute entire food chains, is particularly controversial.

Resistance from the rainforest

However, there is resistance to the intruders. Indigenous leaders are organizing patrols, documenting violations and trying to protect their territories from further encroachment. At the same time, environmental organizations are warning of a lucrative system that makes it possible to smuggle illegally mined gold into legal trade chains.

Impressive aerial images from the state of Pará show the extent of the destruction that has already taken place: a bird's eye view reveals the deep scars that excavators and machines have left in the middle of one of the most biodiverse regions on earth.

The images in the video above illustrate why the battle for the Amazon is far from over.

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