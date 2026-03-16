Cool performance at the Oscars Goldie Hawn (80) steals the show
Bruno Bötschi
16.3.2026
The Oscars are traditionally a catwalk for breathtaking dresses. This year too, the stars sparkled on the red carpet - but one in particular stood out: Goldie Hawn.
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- During this year's Oscars, the actors and actresses once again wowed on the red carpet with glitter and glamor.
- Actress Goldie Hawn was responsible for a particularly glittering spectacle this time.
- The 80-year-old attended the Oscars with her boyfriend Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson.
The Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles has always been a catwalk for the most breathtaking dresses in history.
Once again this year, people from the film industry wowed on the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with glitter, glitz and glamor - and one woman stole the show with her appearance:
Actress Goldie Hawn.
The 80-year-old appeared together with her partner Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson. Hawn walked the red carpet with the latter before the gala and posed in front of the photographers.
User on X: "Goldie looks fabulous"
Goldie Hawn wore a black dress with fine silver embroidery and a sheer neckline, long gloves and a sparkling bracelet for her Oscar appearance. Meanwhile, daughter Kate Hudson shone in a light green glitter gown.
@enews A little family moment at the Oscars. 🥰 Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson pose together during the #Oscars ceremony. #AwardsSeason ♬ original sound - E! News
On X, viewers raved about the celebrity mother-daughter duo. "Goldie looks fabulous," wrote one user.
"When Goldie Hawn shows up, she steals the show - what a perfect Oscar moment," cheered another.