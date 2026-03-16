Oscar ceremony: Goldie Hawn (80) steals the show at the Oscars The Oscars were awarded for the 98th time in Los Angeles on Sunday. Actress Goldie Hawn in particular stole the show. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson glitter together on the red carpet. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Goldie Hawn, who celebrated her 80th birthday a few months ago, attended this year's Oscars with boyfriend Kurt Russell. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Oscar ceremony: Goldie Hawn (80) steals the show at the Oscars The Oscars were awarded for the 98th time in Los Angeles on Sunday. Actress Goldie Hawn in particular stole the show. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Goldie Hawn and her daughter Kate Hudson glitter together on the red carpet. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Goldie Hawn, who celebrated her 80th birthday a few months ago, attended this year's Oscars with boyfriend Kurt Russell. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

The Oscars are traditionally a catwalk for breathtaking dresses. This year too, the stars sparkled on the red carpet - but one in particular stood out: Goldie Hawn.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you During this year's Oscars , the actors and actresses once again wowed on the red carpet with glitter and glamor.

Actress Goldie Hawn was responsible for a particularly glittering spectacle this time.

The 80-year-old attended the Oscars with her boyfriend Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson. Show more

The Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles has always been a catwalk for the most breathtaking dresses in history.

Once again this year, people from the film industry wowed on the red carpet of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with glitter, glitz and glamor - and one woman stole the show with her appearance:

Actress Goldie Hawn.

The 80-year-old appeared together with her partner Kurt Russell and daughter Kate Hudson. Hawn walked the red carpet with the latter before the gala and posed in front of the photographers.

User on X: "Goldie looks fabulous"

Goldie Hawn wore a black dress with fine silver embroidery and a sheer neckline, long gloves and a sparkling bracelet for her Oscar appearance. Meanwhile, daughter Kate Hudson shone in a light green glitter gown.

On X, viewers raved about the celebrity mother-daughter duo. "Goldie looks fabulous," wrote one user.

"When Goldie Hawn shows up, she steals the show - what a perfect Oscar moment," cheered another.

More videos from the department