Kathrin and Thommy Mermi-Schmelz: The couple keep reporting from the hospital.

Thommy Schmelz - known from "Goodbye Deutschland" is in an induced coma. The reason for this is an aggressive lung fungus and heart problems.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Goodbye Germany" emigrant Thommy Mermi-Schmelz is currently in an induced coma.

"Goodbye Germany" emigrant Thommy Mermi-Schmelz (54) is in an induced coma. His wife Kathrin Mermi-Schmelz announced this on Instagram: "Schatzi has been in an induced coma in intensive care since Thursday and has to be ventilated."

The reasons: "A highly aggressive fungus on his lungs and additional heart problems make the situation life-threatening," she continued.

Thommy has already struggled with health problems in the past: in addition to herniated discs, diabetes and an enlarged heart aorta, he suffered an epileptic seizure around a year ago, which caused his family great concern.

On their Instagram channel, the couple repeatedly share posts from the hospital. The couple have been together since the late 90s. They left their home country of Germany together in 2007.

They first moved to Brazil. Even then, they were accompanied by the filming team from "Goodbye Germany". They now live permanently in Peguera on Mallorca.