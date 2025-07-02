Cult emigrant Anke "Hasi" Leithäuser ran a snack bar on Lake Garda in Italy for 17 years. Picture: instagram.com/hasis_imbissparadies_official

17 years ago, she realized her dream and emigrated: Anke "Hasi" Leithäuser moved to Lake Garda and opened a snack bar. Now she has died at the age of just 58 after a short, serious illness.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The positive charisma of Anke "Hasi" Leithäuser was particularly well received by fans of the Vox show "Goodbye Deutschland".

Last night, the German cult emigrant died at the age of just 58.

Leithäuser last lived with her mother Gisela on Lake Garda. Show more

"Unfortunately, we have to share some sad news with you". The grief among those responsible for the Vox program "Goodbye Deutschland" is immense.

Anke Leithäuser, known to many TV viewers by her nickname Hasi, died last night after a short, serious illness at the age of just 58.

"Since 2008, we have been able to accompany Hasi, then still with her husband Didi, most recently with her mother Gisela, in her emigration dream on Lake Garda," the Instagram post continues.

"She took us with her through all the ups and downs"

In recent years, Anke "Hasi" Leithäuser has not only become particularly dear to the people in front of the TV sets, but also to the "Goodbye Deutschland" production team.

"She has taken us with her through all the ups and downs and has become a 'Goodbye Deutschland' veteran over the years," reads the post on Instagram.

17 years ago, Anke Leithäuser and her then husband Dirk decided to pull up stakes in Germany and emigrate to Italy.

The couple already had a business concept with them: they opened a snack bar on Lake Garda and treated tourists and locals alike to a German specialty, currywurst.

Marriage failed, the emigrant dream did not

The Leithäusers lived their emigrant dream together in Italy for nine years - until Dirk fell in love with another woman, returned to Germany and the Leithäusers' marriage ended in divorce after more than 30 years together.

Their relationship failed, but Anke "Hasi" Leithäuser lived in Italy until her death. Since separating from her ex-husband, she continued to run the snack bar on Lake Garda together with her mother Gisela.

More videos from the department