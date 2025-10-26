Goodbye Deutschland dream couple is history. Facebook

After 15 years, it's over: "Goodbye Deutschland" couple Silvia Dergeant (55) and her husband Michael (37), 18 years her junior, have separated. The reason: financial problems, drugs and alcohol.

Samuel Walder

They were considered the unlikely but warm-hearted dream couple of the VOX docusoap "Goodbye Deutschland": Silvia Dergeant (55) and her husband Michael (37), 18 years her junior. But after 15 years together, it's now over - and the drama behind the scenes was apparently bigger than many suspected.

What began as a romantic island fairytale ended in a maelstrom of psychological crises, addiction problems and emotional coldness. The current season of the emigration show is now bringing to light just how deep the cracks in the relationship really were.

From dream wedding to nightmare

In the latest episode, Silvia, who once found the love of her life in Jamaica, had to travel to Germany alone to bury her deceased brother. Michael? Unattainable. When she returned, she was not welcomed with open arms - on the contrary: "I was in a hole," said Michael tersely. A sentence that explained a lot, but offered little comfort.

Early on, Michael revealed dark chapters from his childhood: as a child, he witnessed his mother setting fire to their home and the family inside. He survived, was sent to a home - and, according to his own statement, was regularly abused there. He carried the psychological scars with him into adulthood, numbing them with alcohol and marijuana.

In the show, it becomes clear how much the use of addictive substances put a strain on the relationship. At some point, Silvia moved out of their shared bedroom, money became scarce - and Michael, as he himself admits, was often seen "stoned and drunk".

Break-up with a bang: he flees, she fights

In the end, Silvia pulled the rip cord. "My life is simply a disaster," she said when she realized that Michael wasn't going to change. Three months later, the break is final: Michael leaves Jamaica, but sells all his valuables beforehand - without consulting Silvia - and returns to Germany. There he finds an apartment and a job.

Silvia, on the other hand, stays on the island - alone, but determined. In a small room left to her by her boss, she begins a new chapter. Her conclusion: "Now my new life begins."