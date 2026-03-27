The Oscars have been held at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard since 2002 - and 2028 will probably be the last time. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

The Oscars have been held at the famous Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for almost a quarter of a century. But from 2029, the film industry's biggest spectacle will take place in downtown Los Angeles.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Oscars are not only moving from television to YouTube, the stage for the many stars and awards will also move to Los Angeles.

From Hollywood and the legendary Dolby Theatre to the L.A. Live entertainment complex about 14 kilometers away in the city center.

While the Dolby Theatre has around 3400 seats, the Peacock Theater seats around 7000 people in the auditorium.

The Oscars have changed venues several times since the first gala in 1929. Show more

At the 101st Academy Awards in three years' time, some things will be different - and will probably stay that way afterwards. The biggest spectacle in the film industry is not only moving from television to YouTube, the stage for the many stars and awards will also move within Los Angeles. It will move from Hollywood and the legendary Dolby Theatre to the L.A. Live entertainment complex in the city center, some 14 kilometers away.

The most important US television awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, have almost always been presented at the Peacock Theater there for years. The Peacock Theater was once called the Nokia Theater (2007 to 2015), then the Microsoft Theater (2015 to 2023) and has borne its current name since 2023 - named after a streaming service from NBC Universal, part of the Comcast media group.

According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars, it has signed a ten-year agreement with the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), which operates the Peacock Theater and the Crypto.com Arena opposite, the former Staples Center. The Grammy Awards ceremony, the most important American music awards, has usually been held there since 2000.

Twice as many seats in the new hall as in the previous one

The recently expanded forecourt of L.A. Live will "serve as a venue for the red carpet and other events" at the Oscars, the Academy announced. "Until the 100th ceremony in 2028", however, the Dolby Theatre will continue to be a guest venue and - in the USA - will be shown live on ABC.

While the Dolby Theatre has around 3400 seats, the Peacock Theater seats around 7000 people in the auditorium.

The Oscars have changed venues several times since the first gala in 1929. The first ceremony took place in the then new Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, later in other hotels such as the Biltmore Hotel. It was not until the 1940s that the Oscars moved to theaters. Well-known venues included Grauman's Chinese Theatre (now TCL Chinese Theatre) and later halls such as the Shrine Auditorium and the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

In 2002, the gala finally moved to the Dolby Theatre, which was called the Kodak Theatre until 2012. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 ceremony was held once again at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

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