Cheese to help you fall asleep? A Chinese study shows that regular consumption of cheese could reduce the risk of snoring - especially in people with sleep apnea.

According to the study, cheese influences certain biomarkers, such as testosterone and blood pressure, which play a role in the development of sleep apnea.

The researchers emphasize the potential of nutrition for prevention and call for further studies on the transferability of the results. Show more

Snoring not only disturbs your own sleep, but often also that of your partner. It becomes critical when nocturnal snoring is associated with sleep apnoea - short interruptions in breathing that can have health consequences. Among other things, they increase the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease. Over 150,000 people in Switzerland suffer from sleep apnoea. This corresponds to around 10% of the population. Men are affected about twice as often as women. The incidence increases with age, with up to 60% of men aged between 65 and 70 affected.

A Chinese study brings a popular Swiss food into play: cheese. According to the study published in the journal "Sleep Medicine", regular cheese consumption can reduce the risk of sleep apnea. The researchers analyzed data from around 400,000 people from the UK and Finland and investigated how cheese affects 44 blood values.

The results showed that the consumption of cheeses such as Cheddar, Camembert and Gorgonzola can reduce the likelihood of sleep apnea through certain metabolic processes. Six biomarkers in particular, including urea, testosterone and diastolic blood pressure, played a decisive role. Cheese consumption led to an increase in testosterone levels and a reduction in blood pressure, which can have a positive effect on the risk of sleep apnea.

The researchers emphasize that these findings highlight the potential of dietary interventions to reduce sleep apnea and its associated health risks. They emphasize the complex relationships between diet, biomarkers and sleep apnea and call for further research to apply the findings to different populations.

Sleep apnea: healthy sleep hygiene also helps

In addition to eating cheese, there are other measures that can reduce the risk of snoring. Good sleep hygiene is crucial. This includes sleeping on your side to avoid breathing interruptions, as well as a quiet and cool bedroom with a temperature of 14 to 18 degrees. Eating a light dinner and avoiding alcohol and sedatives before going to bed can also help.

Losing excess weight is another effective measure, as it clears the airways. "Every pound lost acts like a drug", according to "ENT doctors on the net". Aids such as nose plasters, bite splints or a tongue pacemaker can also reduce snoring, reports "focus.de"

