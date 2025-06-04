Celebrity chef Andreas Caminada's restaurant at the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz is closing early. Schloss Schauenstein

The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz is closing its renowned restaurant "Igniv" and is planning to open new restaurants of its own instead. The separation from star chef Andreas Caminada takes place despite a current contract.

The Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has decided to close the "Igniv" restaurant, although the contract with renowned chef Andreas Caminada still runs until 2027. The reason? The closure is part of a comprehensive renovation of the Grand Hotel Hof Ragaz, which will begin on February 1, 2026.

The decision not to reopen the "Igniv" is a new one and marks the end of a ten-year collaboration.

New culinary concepts

In place of the "Igniv", the resort plans to open two new restaurants with a focus on Thai and Italian cuisine. This decision was made to appeal to a younger clientele and to expand the casual dining offering. Simon Spiller, the new General Manager, emphasizes that the resort does not want to cannibalize the existing restaurants and is focusing on its own culinary offerings, reports "gaultmillau.ch".

Challenges and ambitions

The new restaurants are intended to meet the high expectations of guests visiting the Grand Resort Bad Ragaz.

There is still room for improvement, particularly in the area of Asian and Italian cuisine. Executive Chef Nadine Wächter sees this as a challenge that she wants to overcome with an authentic culinary experience.

Significance of the "Igniv"

The "Igniv" was more than just a restaurant; it was a place of innovation and culinary exchange. It was here that Andreas Caminada's sharing concept was developed and successfully exported.

