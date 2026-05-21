Sue Jacquot plays the computer game Minecraft in streams to raise money for her son's cancer treatment. Screenshot Youtube

In the middle of the night, police officers show up at the home of 81-year-old Minecraft streamer Sue Jacquot in Arizona. The Youtuber reacted surprisingly relaxed to the dangerous swatting attack.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 81-year-old Minecraft streamer GrammaCrackers was the victim of a swatting attack in which a false emergency report triggered a large police operation involving SWAT teams and drones.

The Youtuber from Arizona remained surprisingly calm and even described the operation as exciting. She praised the police and talked enthusiastically about her ride in the patrol car.

Swatting is considered a serious offense in the USA. In 2018, an innocent family man was shot dead in a similar incident. Show more

81-year-old Minecraft streamer Sue Jacquot from Arizona in the USA was the victim of a so-called swatting attack: Someone called the police with a false emergency message - triggering a large-scale operation. 20 patrol cars, several police officers and drones arrived at the streamer's house while the pensioner lay in bed asleep.

Jacquot, who calls herself "GrammaCrackers" on YouTube, has over 600,000 YouTube subscribers and uses her viral streams and videos to raise money for her grandson's cancer treatment.

Jacquot took the police operation in her stride, as she explains in a new video. "It was fun," she says. "You don't normally get this much attention. I really enjoyed it," she continues.

Swatting is a criminal offense in the USA

A highlight for Jacquot: she was allowed to ride in the patrol car: "I've never been able to do that before." She was full of praise for the police officers. "They were so nice to me, I loved them." Some officers even asked for her autograph afterwards. After the operation, she went back to sleep.

However, she also emphasizes in the video that swatting is dangerous and a criminal offence in the USA. Swatting involves someone anonymously filing a false emergency report - about a hostage situation or a bomb attack, for example - in order to trigger an armed operation by the special police unit Swat against an unsuspecting person. Streamers in particular are regularly the target of such attacks.

The best-known case occurred in 2018: a 25-year-old wanted to swat a streamer but sent the police to the wrong address. An uninvolved family man was shot dead. The perpetrator who triggered the swat operation was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

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