Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit suffers from pulmonary fibrosis. Jens Kalaene/dpa

There is growing concern for Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit. Her daughter Ingrid Alexandra will temporarily interrupt her studies in Australia and return to Norway. The reason for this is the 52-year-old's fragile state of health.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Ingrid Alexandra is temporarily returning to Norway from her studies in Australia.

Crown Prince Haakon justifies the move with the difficult family situation surrounding Mette-Marit.

The Crown Princess has been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for years and her health has recently deteriorated. Show more

In the Norwegian royal family, the focus is currently not on royal appointments, but on the health of Crown Princess Mette-Marit. After her condition has worsened in recent weeks, the family is moving closer together.

As Crown Prince Haakon explained during a visit to Japan, daughter Ingrid Alexandra will return to Norway from Australia in the coming weeks. The 22-year-old has been studying international relations and political economy at the University of Sydney since last year.

Haakon made it clear why his daughter is now planning this step: "She would like to be with her mother."

Studies to be continued later

However, the heir to the throne does not want to give up her academic career completely. According to her father, she plans to continue her studies. However, it remains to be seen how long Ingrid Alexandra will stay in Norway.

Haakon himself has also recently adjusted his commitments. The Crown Prince cut short a trip to Japan and returned earlier than planned. He explained at the time that it was important to be with his wife now.

Illness puts increasing strain on the Crown Princess

Mette-Marit has been suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis for several years. The disease causes the lung tissue to become increasingly scarred and makes breathing difficult. The Norwegian court has recently pointed out several times that the disease is having an increasing impact on the crown princess's everyday life.

This also became publicly visible on Norway's national holiday on May 17. During her appearance in Oslo, the 52-year-old wore an oxygen device and had to take repeated breaks during the celebrations.

Her son Sverre Magnus had already returned to Norway. The 20-year-old had last spent time in Italy, where he wanted to gain experience in the film and photography industry. Now he is also spending much more time with his family again.

The fact that both children have now returned to their mother's side shows how seriously the situation is viewed within the royal family.