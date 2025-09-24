Farewell to a film icon - Claudia Cardinale is dead - Gallery Italian actress Claudia Cardinale has died at the age of 87. Image: dpa Cardinale became internationally famous in the 1960s with films such as "8 1/2", "The Leopard" (both 1963) and Sergio Leone's Italo-Western classic "Play Me the Song of Death" (1968). (archive picture) Image: dpa Actor Mario Adorf and Claudia Cardinale sit next to each other at the German Entertainment Award DIVA ceremony in 2010. Image: dpa Claudia Cardinale at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival with Klaus Kinski and Werner Herzog. Image: dpa Farewell to a film icon - Claudia Cardinale is dead - Gallery Italian actress Claudia Cardinale has died at the age of 87. Image: dpa Cardinale became internationally famous in the 1960s with films such as "8 1/2", "The Leopard" (both 1963) and Sergio Leone's Italo-Western classic "Play Me the Song of Death" (1968). (archive picture) Image: dpa Actor Mario Adorf and Claudia Cardinale sit next to each other at the German Entertainment Award DIVA ceremony in 2010. Image: dpa Claudia Cardinale at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival with Klaus Kinski and Werner Herzog. Image: dpa

She was one of Italy's great film icons and enjoyed an international career. She later became an activist for women's rights. Now Claudia Cardinale has died at the age of 87.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Italian actress Claudia Cardinale has died at the age of 87.

The film icon starred in over 100 films. Marcello Mastroianni, Alain Delon, John Wayne and Jean-Paul Belmondo were among her film partners.

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati wrote on X that Cardinale's look, her voice and her charisma would forever remain part of film history. "French at heart and muse of the greatest, she embodied freedom, strength and elegance in a radiant way." Show more

The Italian actress Claudia Cardinale is dead. She died at the age of 87, as Italy's Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli announced.

In her long career, she had starred in more than 100 films. Her most important awards include the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and the Golden Bear at the Berlinale.

The French news agency AFP initially reported her death, citing Cardinale's agent Laurent Savry.

Claudia Cardinale had last lived near Paris. She had become internationally famous in the 1960s with films such as "8 1/2", "The Leopard" (both 1963) and Sergio Leone's Italo-Western classic "Play Me the Song of Death" (1968).

She made her way to Hollywood and played with the most important actors of her time: Marcello Mastroianni, Alain Delon, John Wayne and Jean-Paul Belmondo were among her film partners. Italy's Minister of Culture praised Cardinale as "one of the greatest Italian actresses of all time".

In the last years of her life, she went quiet apart from a few productions. She recently played supporting roles in the Netflix production "Rogue City" (2020) and the ambitious drama "The Island of Forgiveness" (2022). Unlike in the past, she was no longer seen as a vamp or sex symbol, but as a matriarch or grandmother.

Unesco ambassador and #MeToo supporter

Cardinale was born on April 15, 1938 in Tunis as the daughter of Sicilian emigrants and grew up there trilingual - speaking French, Arabic and Sicilian - in modest circumstances. The film diva once described her childhood in the North African country as a "golden age" full of "magical moments".

She lived with the Italian film producer Franco Cristaldi for several years. However, her great supporter and love was the director and film producer Pasquale Squitieri, with whom she had a daughter. According to her memoirs, her son Patrick Cristaldi, whom she used to pass off as her little brother, was born of a rape she suffered as a young woman.

After her career as an actress, Cardinale became an activist for women's rights. As a Unesco ambassador and supporter of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, she campaigned for freedom, independence and female self-determination.

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati wrote on X that Cardinale's look, her voice and her charisma will forever remain part of film history. "As a Frenchwoman at heart and muse to the greatest, she embodied freedom, strength and elegance in a radiant way."

