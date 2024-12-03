Sustainable gifts Green Christmas is so beautiful
Mario Stübi
3.12.2024
Second-hand cell phones don't belong under the Christmas tree. Oh no, this statement is old news. Five reasons why you should give a second-hand smartphone as a gift this year.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- Giving second-hand cell phones as Christmas presents contributes to the circular economy.
- Swisscom refurbishes second-hand devices and puts them back on the market.
- Second-hand cell phones are checked and repaired before being sold and often come with a return guarantee.
Make calls, share photos or open a new door in the Advent calendar app: Smartphones are an important everyday companion.
Devices are often replaced with new ones even though they still work perfectly - for example as a cell phone gift at Christmas.
Because some cell phone users like to have the latest smartphone, they prefer to buy new devices when choosing a cell phone gift. But there are good reasons for choosing second-hand devices.
1. used cell phones protect the earth's resources
Anyone who has defective cell phones repaired or buys used devices instead of replacing them with a new model is helping to protect the environment. This is because the manufacture of new devices requires valuable raw materials such as precious metals, the extraction of which pollutes the environment.
To ensure that the raw materials from old devices are returned to the cycle, it is important to use cell phones and other electronic devices for as long as possible and to recycle them at the end of their useful life. Giving a second-hand cell phone as a Christmas present makes an important contribution to the circular economy.
2. second-hand devices are 100 percent functional
It is a myth that second-hand devices do not work properly. Retailers such as Swisscom check recycled devices before selling them and repair them if necessary. Second-hand devices have a good battery life and often come with a multi-year guarantee.
Swisscom offers second-hand devices in various sizes, colors and quality levels and provides a twelve-month warranty. If the cell phone does not meet expectations, users can simply return it.
3. second-hand cell phones are trendy
Second-hand devices are old-fashioned? Quite the opposite. Around a fifth of 12 to 19-year-olds in Switzerland now own a second-hand smartphone. The number of devices taken back and recycled by Swisscom's Refreshed recycling program has risen sharply since 2016.
4. buying used cell phones saves money
Used devices are cheaper than new ones. So if you're a little short of money at the end of the year, you can still make your loved ones happy with a reasonably priced second-hand cell phone.
Before buying, it's worth comparing the price of a used cell phone with that of a similar new device, for example on the Swisscom website for private customers.
5. wide selection
Around Christmas, the stores are colorful and the selection of cell phones is large. Even outside the Advent season, there is a wide selection of second-hand cell phones of various models and brands that may no longer be available new.
Extend the life of cell phones
Are your loved ones' cell phones all working perfectly? Accessories such as phone cases, waterproof bags for outdoor activities or protective films to prevent cracks in the screen are useful Christmas gifts that extend the life of the devices.
There are now cell phone cases made from environmentally friendly materials such as recycled plastic, bamboo or cork, and even charging cables made from recycled copper. These cell phone accessories not only help to extend the life of cell phones, but are also sustainable and stylish.
This article was created in cooperation with Swisscom
Swisscom is committed to ecological, social and economic sustainability: climate protection, a sustainable lifestyle and responsible use of digital media. Switzerland's leading ICT company has already received several awards for its long-standing commitment to sustainability and, according to "TIME Magazine", is one of the 500 most sustainable companies in the world in 2024. Swisscom Campus offers valuable knowledge and tips on digital media and their use in everyday life.