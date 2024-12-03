Cell phones are popular gifts at Christmas. With a second-hand cell phone, you can make your loved ones happy and protect the environment at the same time. Picture: Pexels, Tima Miroshnichenko

Second-hand cell phones don't belong under the Christmas tree. Oh no, this statement is old news. Five reasons why you should give a second-hand smartphone as a gift this year.

Make calls, share photos or open a new door in the Advent calendar app: Smartphones are an important everyday companion.

Devices are often replaced with new ones even though they still work perfectly - for example as a cell phone gift at Christmas.

Because some cell phone users like to have the latest smartphone, they prefer to buy new devices when choosing a cell phone gift. But there are good reasons for choosing second-hand devices.

1. used cell phones protect the earth's resources

Anyone who has defective cell phones repaired or buys used devices instead of replacing them with a new model is helping to protect the environment. This is because the manufacture of new devices requires valuable raw materials such as precious metals, the extraction of which pollutes the environment.

To ensure that the raw materials from old devices are returned to the cycle, it is important to use cell phones and other electronic devices for as long as possible and to recycle them at the end of their useful life. Giving a second-hand cell phone as a Christmas present makes an important contribution to the circular economy.

2. second-hand devices are 100 percent functional

It is a myth that second-hand devices do not work properly. Retailers such as Swisscom check recycled devices before selling them and repair them if necessary. Second-hand devices have a good battery life and often come with a multi-year guarantee.

Swisscom offers second-hand devices in various sizes, colors and quality levels and provides a twelve-month warranty. If the cell phone does not meet expectations, users can simply return it.

3. second-hand cell phones are trendy

Second-hand devices are old-fashioned? Quite the opposite. Around a fifth of 12 to 19-year-olds in Switzerland now own a second-hand smartphone. The number of devices taken back and recycled by Swisscom's Refreshed recycling program has risen sharply since 2016.

4. buying used cell phones saves money

Used devices are cheaper than new ones. So if you're a little short of money at the end of the year, you can still make your loved ones happy with a reasonably priced second-hand cell phone.

Before buying, it's worth comparing the price of a used cell phone with that of a similar new device, for example on the Swisscom website for private customers.

5. wide selection

Around Christmas, the stores are colorful and the selection of cell phones is large. Even outside the Advent season, there is a wide selection of second-hand cell phones of various models and brands that may no longer be available new.

Extend the life of cell phones

Are your loved ones' cell phones all working perfectly? Accessories such as phone cases, waterproof bags for outdoor activities or protective films to prevent cracks in the screen are useful Christmas gifts that extend the life of the devices.

There are now cell phone cases made from environmentally friendly materials such as recycled plastic, bamboo or cork, and even charging cables made from recycled copper. These cell phone accessories not only help to extend the life of cell phones, but are also sustainable and stylish.