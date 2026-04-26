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On board the "Sarfaq Ittuk" Greenland's last ferry is doomed to destruction

Adrian Kammer

26.4.2026

The "Sarfaq Ittuk" has been connecting remote settlements along Greenland's west coast for 34 years. Thanks to climate change, the ferry can now also operate in winter. Nevertheless, its days are numbered.

26.04.2026, 14:04

26.04.2026, 14:55

The "Sarfaq Ittuk" is more than just a means of transportation. The ferry is also a social meeting place.

Since 1992, it has connected the capital Nuuk with a total of 12 remote settlements along the west coast of Greenland. Around 22,000 passengers use the service every year.

Funding for the ferry secured until 2027

Thanks to global warming, the ship can now operate almost all year round. However, at 34 years old, it has reached its peak and funding is only secured until 2027.

The Greenland government is increasingly relying on air transportation and is building more airports.

In our video, we accompany Captain Jens Peter Berthelsen on his journey on the traditional ferry between the icebergs.

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