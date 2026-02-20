Eric Dane became world-famous with his role in the series "Grey's Anatomy". dpa

US actor Eric Dane became known worldwide as a doctor in the hospital series "Grey's Anatomy". In 2025, he announced that he had a terminal illness.

US actor Eric Dane, known from "Grey's Anatomy", has died at the age of 53, according to several US media outlets citing his spokesperson.

It was only in April 2025 that Dane made it public that he was suffering from the incurable nerve disease ALS, which ultimately leads to death.

He achieved worldwide fame as Dr. Mark Sloan ("McSteamy") in "Grey's Anatomy" and later starred in "The Last Ship", "Euphoria" and several feature films, among others. Show more

According to media reports, US actor Eric Dane, who made a name for himself with the series "Grey's Anatomy", has died. "He spent his final days surrounded by close friends, his beloved wife and his two wonderful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were his everything," the New York Times quoted a statement from one of Dane's spokeswomen, Melissa Bank. The "Washington Post" also quoted from the statement.

It was only in April 2025 that the actor announced that he had been diagnosed with the incurable disease ALS. He was 53 years old.

More than Grey's Anatomy

Dane achieved worldwide fame with his role in the hospital series "Grey's Anatomy". He played the surgeon and heartthrob Dr. Mark Sloan - also known as "McSteamy". After six years on "Grey's Anatomy", he took on the lead role of a Navy captain in the end-time series "The Last Ship". From 2019, he was in front of the camera for the HBO production "Euphoria".

Dane has also appeared in several feature films, including "X-Men: The Last Stand", "Marley & Me", "Valentine's Day" and "Bad Boys: Ride or Die". His career came to a sudden end due to illness.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that affects the central and peripheral nervous system. It destroys nerves, causing swallowing, breathing and speech disorders, muscle atrophy and paralysis, which ultimately leads to death.