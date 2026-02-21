"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane passed away in February. Youtube

Shortly before his death, Eric Dane recorded one last interview - with one clear condition: It was not to be published until he was no longer alive. In the Netflix documentary "Famous Last Words", the actor, who was suffering from ALS, says a moving farewell to his two daughters.

Samuel Walder

These are images that are hard to bear. Weakened by the incurable nerve disease ALS, "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane sits in a wheelchair in a darkened room. His body is marked, his voice brittle - but his mind is wide awake.

In November, the actor gave his last interview for the Netflix documentary "Famous Last Words". His express wish: the footage should only be broadcast when he is no longer alive. What he leaves behind is more than just an interview. He addresses his last words to his two daughters Billie (15) and Georgia (14). Eric Dane died on February 19, 2026.

"You are my heart, my everything"

With audible melancholy, Dane addressed his girls directly: "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. (...) All in all, we had a great time, didn't we?"

It is the heart of a father that speaks here for the last time. Four lessons he wants to pass on to them - lessons he has learned through illness, addiction and pain.

Lesson 1: "Live in the now"

For years, he lost himself in worry, shame, doubt and self-pity. But the illness forced him to stay in the present. "The past holds regrets. The future remains unknown. So you have to live now. The present is all you have."

His message is clear: cherish every moment.

Lesson 2: Fall in love - with your passion

"Fall in love. Not necessarily just with one person - although of course I recommend that too. But fall in love with one thing."

Dane talks about how he fell in love with acting as a teenager. This passion carried him through his darkest times - including his battle with drug addiction.

"Find your path. Your purpose. Your dream. And then put all your eggs in one basket. Really everything."

Lesson 3: Choose your friends wisely

"Find your people and allow them to find you." Today, he could no longer do many things himself. But his friends come to him. They eat together, watch sport, listen to music. "They don't do anything special, they just show up. That's a big thing."

His urgent plea: "Love your friends with everything you have. Hold on to them. Some will save you."

Lesson 4: Fight - to the last breath

"When you face challenges - health or otherwise - fight. Never give up."

ALS is slowly taking his body, says Dane. "But it will never take my mind."

He attests to his daughters' strength and resilience. "You have inherited resilience from me. That's my superpower."

A farewell that gets under your skin

His final appeal is full of dignity: "When something unexpected hits you - and it will - fight and face it with honesty, integrity and grace. (...) Fight, girls, and hold your heads high. Billie and Georgia, you are my heart, my everything." Then silence follows.

"Good night. I love you. These are my last words."