Günther Jauch has been presenting "Who wants to be a millionaire?" on RTL for 25 years. A successful format. RTL

In a rare interview, "Who wants to be a millionaire?" quiz master Günther Jauch revealed why he is one of the most popular TV presenters in Germany.

Covermedia

No time? blue News summarizes for you Günther Jauch celebrated the 25th anniversary of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" and reflected on the success of the show and his popularity.

Jauch emphasizes that his friendly approach to contestants is crucial for success, as participants rarely go home with less than 500 euros.

Despite public requests to see Jauch in political office, he shows no interest in doing so and remains true to his role as presenter. Show more

Günther Jauch recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the popular quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?".

This show has not only shaped the German television program, but has also made Jauch one of the most respected presenters, who many could even imagine in political office.

In an interview with the industry portal "dwdl.de", Jauch reflects on his popularity and explains that his basic friendliness towards the candidates is a key factor.

He emphasizes that the contestants rarely go home with less than 500 euros, which conveys a positive image. This image corresponds to the desire of many people for a state that looks after its citizens and always provides sufficient resources.

Günther Jauch as a politician?

The anniversary edition on October 17 was another highlight where Jauch was surprised by surprise guests, including the well-known TV chef Tim Mälzer.

Mälzer once again expressed the wish of many viewers to see Jauch as Federal President.

But Jauch seems to have no interest in a political career as he continues to host his show and meet new candidates. He describes the appeal of his work as getting to know people and breaking down prejudices, which he continues to enjoy.

More videos from the department

CoverMedia