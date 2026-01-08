Sensation at "WWM Stefanie Zeng from Markkleeberg got help with a question from a lady in the audience. Her answer was wrong. But Günther Jauch thought she was correct. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius For contestant Zeng, the outcome was not too bad - she was eliminated with 16,000 euros. Günther Jauch made up for his lapse out of his own pocket and gave the audience guess 100 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "My pants are completely full," confessed Kevin Kevenhörster before the first question. In the end, he won 16,000 euros and will return in the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Dr. Robin Schumacher liked to laugh, but not for long. He was eliminated in the 8,000 euro question - without even having played a joker. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "I find it so hard to decide." That's why it took Lisa Marie Grobe a while to decide to give up gambling and take home 8,000 euros instead. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "You've hit the jackpot!" Jauch commented on Constantin Wurch's elimination. He had put his trust in 64 percent of the audience and had to leave with 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Because a selection question annoyed him, Günther Jauch went ballistic: "Nobody can know that! If something like that comes up again, we'll cancel the show." Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Carolin Schönknecht-Albinus was the money hamster of the evening. The firefighter from Hiddenhausen won 125,000 euros, more than anyone else in the current "3 Million Euro Week". Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Sensation at "WWM Stefanie Zeng from Markkleeberg got help with a question from a lady in the audience. Her answer was wrong. But Günther Jauch thought she was correct. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius For contestant Zeng, the outcome was not too bad - she was eliminated with 16,000 euros. Günther Jauch made up for his lapse out of his own pocket and gave the audience guess 100 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "My pants are completely full," confessed Kevin Kevenhörster before the first question. In the end, he won 16,000 euros and will return in the final. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Dr. Robin Schumacher liked to laugh, but not for long. He was eliminated in the 8,000 euro question - without even having played a joker. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "I find it so hard to decide." That's why it took Lisa Marie Grobe a while to decide to give up gambling and take home 8,000 euros instead. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius "You've hit the jackpot!" Jauch commented on Constantin Wurch's elimination. He had put his trust in 64 percent of the audience and had to leave with 500 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Because a selection question annoyed him, Günther Jauch went ballistic: "Nobody can know that! If something like that comes up again, we'll cancel the show." Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Carolin Schönknecht-Albinus was the money hamster of the evening. The firefighter from Hiddenhausen won 125,000 euros, more than anyone else in the current "3 Million Euro Week". Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

It's not unusual for the contestants on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" to get it wrong. But it is unusual for presenter Günther Jauch to make a mistake. Now it happened on Wednesday's episode of "3 Million Euro Week".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presenter Günther Jauch made a rare mistake in the "3 Million Euro Week", for which he apologized and paid 100 euros out of his own pocket.

Several candidates were eliminated early, partly due to difficult questions or wrong decisions - Jauch reacted annoyed at times.

One highlight was contestant Carolin Schönknecht-Albinus, who used clever tactics to play her way to 125,000 euros. Show more

"That was my mistake!" Günther Jauch was really contrite. "Now millions of people have realized that I made a mistake for the first time in 26 years."

In the third edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire? Die 3-Millionen-Euro-Woche", there was the biggest surprise for the quizmaster. Jauch made a mistake - but he reacted spontaneously. Unexpectedly and with an absolute first in the history of the quiz show: he paid out of his own pocket!

But what happened? It was a late highlight. Stefanie Zeng, editor-in-chief from Markkleeberg near Leipzig, admitted defeat in the 32,000-euro question. "I don't gamble," she said. And she didn't have to. She had secured the 16,000 euros and thus qualification for the final on Friday. But she just didn't know which country from world literature the Brobdingnag peninsula was the counterpart to. The only one in the audience who dared to contribute was Lauren. But the guest admitted: "I don't know for sure. It's a guess: Narnia!" The guess was not enough for Stefanie Zeng, she dropped out.

Quiz host Jauch accepted and at least wanted to give the audience guest a consolation: "500 euros for her, because Narnia is right." But it's not. The studio director said: "No, that's wrong. It would have been C." Namely Lilliput, because Brobdingnag is the land of the giants in the second journey of "Gulliver".

"Sorry," said Jauch, stunned at himself. And he pulled a 100 euro bill out of his pocket. That was his "nest egg". And he gave it to the grateful Lauren from the audience. "You'll deduct that from my fee later," said Jauch.

Günther Jauch: "You've hit the jackpot!"

The quizmaster had made a mistake. Or in the words he gave one unlucky contestant to take home with him: "You've reached for the jelly!" Because for Constantin Wurch, the show for the big chance to win up to three million euros was over after just seven questions. The 42-year-old from Waltrup near Dortmund was too impetuous - and too trusting. "According to the dictionary, what can mean something like 'very big' or 'absolute'?" The choices were: "bright", "dark", "loud" or "quiet"? This question was his undoing. "I'm stumped," he confessed and put the audience to work. The audience decided 64 percent in favor of "loud". Wurch trusted the audience: "There are only clever people here." He rejected a second joker recommended by Jauch. "I want to get far," he said, so you have to believe two thirds of the audience.

He won't do that anymore. Because "loud" was wrong. In contrast, only 24 percent were right - with "hell". This is used, for example, for "bright excitement" or "bright madness". Wurch turned pale and was out - with 500 euros. Jauch was also satisfied. "I thought that was harsh. I didn't know it either."

New title? "Who will win 100 euros in an exceptional case?"

Tough question. There was also one of these as a selection question. A complex multiple play on words got on Jauch's nerves. And the candidates too - no one knew the answer. "Nobody can know that," Jauch said indignantly. "If something like that comes up again, we'll cancel the show," he criticized. "We can rename the show. No more 'Who wants to be a millionaire', but 'Who will win 100 euros in exceptional cases?

Dr. Robin Schumacher ultimately made it to the chair. But the 47-year-old GP was also eliminated early on. It could have happened in the 1000 euro question. He deduced a correct answer incorrectly and was rewarded by Jauch with the words: "Do you have a pig. Such a board in front of your head." The 8000-euro question was the final straw. "Which name goes back to the Brit Jackie Stewart? Blue Rider, Green Hell, Red Flora or Black Forest?" Schumacher did know what the "Blauer Reiter" was, namely an artists' association.

However, he had no idea who Jackie Stewart was. And he was not a painter, but a racing driver - and gave the Nürburgring race track the nickname "Green Hell". Out of luck for Schumacher, who didn't use a single joker. Small consolation: "I've got 500 euros."

Weekly record: contestant gambles 125,000 euros

The money hamster of the evening was Carolin Schönknecht-Albinus. With luck, but above all a lot of skill and prudence, a clever elimination process and a good joker choice, she made it to 125,000 euros. She also had more luck with the audience when she joined the 66 percent who thought "Hamburger Reiter" was something you see (among other things) at demonstrations. Joker-less afterwards, she listened to the 500,000 euro question "completely relaxed" and then dropped out - also on the advice of her mom.

Lisa Marie Gruber took a long time to decide against gambling and for a safe 8,000 euros. "I'm not that decisive," she said. What will she do with the money? Put it into a new car. The make is clear, but the model? "I can't make up my mind."

The decision was easier for Kevin Kevenhörster. He had won 16,000 euros, but had no plan for the 32,000 euro question. "I'd have to guess, I'd take the others' time."

