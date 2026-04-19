Tom Wollnik (left), software developer from Berlin, revealed on the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" how many croissants Chancellor Merz consumes on a short flight. Even more impressive is his dizzying climb up the question ladder. Picture: RTL

For the first time in two and a half years, a contestant fights his way to the final question in the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". The question remains: Would you have known the answer in front of presenter Günther Jauch?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you High tension on "Who wants to be a millionaire?": For the first time in two and a half years, presenter Günther Jauch can once again ask the million-dollar question.

Central banker knowledge is in demand. Will contestant Tom Wollnik be able to shine and go home a million richer?

Spoiler warning: If you want to wait until the TV broadcast to find out how the 28-year-old candidate will answer, you should wait until Monday, April 20, 8:15 p.m., when the quiz show airs on RTL's TV channel. Show more

The fact that Barbados is the birthplace of rum and that Alexander Ovechkin set a new scoring record as an ice hockey player was revealed to contestant Tom Wollnik with the help of his jokers.

The "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" contestant also correctly deduced that the salamander eater is an imported skin fungus. At the end of the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" episode last Monday, April 13, the Berliner reached the one million question.

This had not been seen on the RTL quiz show hosted by Günther Jauch for two and a half years.

However, Tom Wollnik will not be asked the question until the next show, which is already available on the RTL+ streaming portal.

Spoiler warning: If you want to wait until the TV broadcast to find out how the 28-year-old answered, you should wait until Monday, April 20, 8.15 p.m. and not read any further here.

Günther Jauch: "Really went straight down"

The one million question is: "According to the ECB, which euro coin had the fewest coins in circulation at the beginning of 2026?" The possible answers: A: 2 euros, B: 50 cents, C: 20 cents, D: 5 cents.

Tom Wollnik immediately decides he doesn't want to choose and leaves the game with half a million in winnings. Asked by Günther Jauch what his guess would have been, the software developer gives the answer C, 20 cents. "I would have taken it too," confirms the presenter.

But neither of them would have been right in the real world.

With 7.5 billion coins in circulation, the 50-cent coin is currently the one with the lowest number in circulation. Jauch clarifies: There are just over 8 billion of the 2-euro coin, over 14 billion of the 20-cent coin and even over 25 billion of the 5-cent coin.

However, the most common coin is currently the 1-cent coin, which was not mentioned as an answer option. It is in circulation over 40 billion times.

So it's a good thing that Tom Wollnik couldn't be persuaded to gamble. "That would have gone down really vertically," says Günther Jauch, who throws around even more numbers: "Exactly 499,500 euros."

This leaves Ronald Tenholte as the last contestant to take home the million. He was a guest on "Who wants to be a millionaire?" in 2020.

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