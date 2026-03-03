Günther Jauch blasphemes about wedding planners Günther Jauch (right) explained to his candidate Kevin Sommerfeld: Wedding planner would be the worst possible job for him. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Kevin Sommerfeld from Garbsen works for the highway police. He won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Overhang candidate Nadine Christmann from Bocholt won 8,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Chrestien Delonge walked away with 64,000 euros. He could have won more if he had followed his intuition. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Sascha Christoph-Lubojanski, a logistician from Gülzow, walked away with 64,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Moema Scocci from Oberammergau can continue playing next week for 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Günther Jauch blasphemes about wedding planners Günther Jauch (right) explained to his candidate Kevin Sommerfeld: Wedding planner would be the worst possible job for him. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Kevin Sommerfeld from Garbsen works for the highway police. He won 16,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Overhang candidate Nadine Christmann from Bocholt won 8,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Chrestien Delonge walked away with 64,000 euros. He could have won more if he had followed his intuition. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Sascha Christoph-Lubojanski, a logistician from Gülzow, walked away with 64,000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius Moema Scocci from Oberammergau can continue playing next week for 1000 euros. Image: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Wedding planner would be the worst possible profession for him, said Günther Jauch on Monday - the pressure of expectation is too high. In the latest edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", he nevertheless showed a conspicuous interest in the topic of weddings and marriage.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the latest edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", Günther Jauch showed a conspicuous interest in the topic of weddings and marriage.

"For me, the worst profession would be wedding planner," says Jauch.

An average wedding celebration in Germany probably costs 16,000 euros. Show more

Günther Jauch wanted to know exactly how his marriage proposal went from performance marketing manager Chrestien Delonge. The candidate had met his wife via online dating. From then until the marriage proposal, he took exactly 1204 days. The background: "My wife's birthday is on April 12, which is her lucky number."

He surprised her with photos on a string that led through the apartment to the ring. A woman couldn't say no to that, "so flabbergasted by the ingenuity alone," Jauch mused.

However, the contestant himself was challenged by the 125,000 euro question: "Which of these mountains is the furthest away from a higher mountain?"

Brocken, Zugspitze, Kahler Asten, Watzmann? He capitulated and walked away with 64,000 euros. Too bad, because his intuition would have been right: Brocken was wanted.

For his successor in the guessing chair, Günter Jauch once again went into great detail on the subject of weddings ...

"For me, the worst job would be ..."

Kevin Sommerfeld from Hanover is actually a police superintendent with the highway police. The question he is asked most often: Is it like the series "Alarm for Cobra 11"? But everyday life would be very different, even if "all sorts of things" happen every day. However, Günther Jauch found the topic of weddings more exciting than the candidate's varied profession.

After the 1000-euro question, the presenter mentioned that Kevin Sommerfeld wanted to repeat his wedding ceremony if he won millions. The first one took place in a small circle. Jauch asked the wife, who had traveled with him, about the planned budget. "I'm curious too," commented Kevin Sommerfeld, much to the amusement of the audience. "Yes, I'm curious too," the lady of the heart played the ball back.

Jauch explained that the average wedding in Germany costs 16,000 euros, "but the trend is upwards". He criticized the fact that there is "insane pressure" because everything has to be perfect - the day, the weather, the flowers, the location. "For me, the worst job would be wedding planner," said Günther Jauch.

Speaking of insane pressure: Kevin Sommerfeld was not only faced with quiz questions, but also the question of how much he would contribute to the wedding coffers with his answers. Worth 32,000 euros: "De Beers, the company founded by Cecil Rhodes, at times had a market share of almost 90 percent in terms of production and the course of what? "Diamonds, oil, cotton, chocolate? "Then I'm done here," he decided and left with 16,000 euros for the romance budget. The correct answer would have been "diamonds".

How the other candidates fared

Sascha Christoph-Lubojanski from Gülzow was also questioned by the inquisitive presenter about his marriage proposal. He had distributed cards and candles for the proposal in his apartment. His journey ended on Monday evening with 64,000 euros.

Pediatric nurse Nadine Christmann from Bocholt won 8,000 euros as the overhang candidate.

Moema Scocci was unable to ask Günther Jauch about wedding anecdotes - the candidate, who will be allowed to play for 1000 euros next week, is single.

More videos from the department