Candidate Johannes Vorspohl had a memorable appearance with presenter Günther Jauch on his RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

During the "Teacher Special" on the RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", things get heated between presenter Günther Jauch and a contestant. The curious reason: teacher Johannes Vorspohl's garden hedge.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the fourth day of the "3 Million Euro Week", presenter Günther Jauch had a curious argument with contestant Johannes Vorspohl.

It was about the correct name for his private garden hedge.

In the end, the presenter had to admit: "I'll never argue about such garbage again" Show more

Time and again, presenter Günther Jauch unsettles the candidates on the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" traditionally with specific questions, skeptical facial expressions and the friendly request to finally make up their minds.

Not so on day 4 of the "3 Million Euro Week": during small talk with teacher Johannes Vorspohl from Münsterland, the 69-year-old suddenly pulled out the explanatory bear without needing to - and got downright dogged.

Vorspohl teaches German and history at a comprehensive school in Herbern in Münsterland. Between quiz questions, he casually mentioned that he has a copper beech hedge at home.

The word duel was reminiscent of a Loriot sketch

Presenter Jauch interjected, claiming: "You probably don't have a copper beech hedge, you have a hornbeam hedge!" Both types of hedge look deceptively similar.

However, Johannes Vorspohl corrected the 69-year-old: "No, I have a copper beech hedge because it keeps its leaves in winter and the hornbeam hedge loses them."

Jauch refused to accept this: "No!" Vorspohl replied: "Yes!" Jauch: "No!" Vorspohl: "Yes!" The verbal duel was somewhat reminiscent of a Loriot sketch.

Günther Jauch was sure that he knew better than the contestant who had the hedge in his own garden: "I bet it's a hornbeam hedge!"

The 69-year-old even considered calling a telephone joker outside the line to clarify the question. "And what if I'm right?" the teacher asked the presenter. Günther Jauch: "Then you're the moral winner for now, that's already worth a lot."

Presenter Jauch regrets being a smart aleck

The quiz almost became a minor matter in view of the dispute over the hedge. Vorspohl won 32,000 euros and reached the final of the "3 Million Euro Week". It is therefore possible that he will end up in the guessing chair again on Friday.

Meanwhile, the editorial team had some bad news for Günther Jauch at the end of his appearance: Vorspohl's hedge is a copper beech hedge, just as he had said.

The presenter had to laugh: "Admit it: this victory is more important to you than the €32,000 you've been given....n!"

Johannes Vospohl confirmed this, while the experienced presenter learned a lesson from the smart aleck: "I'll never argue about such garbage again!"

The "Teacher Special" ended bitterly for Anna-Lena Spanier

The "Teacher Special" ended bitterly for Anna-Lena Spanier, who fell back to 500 euros because she blindly trusted her telephone joker. Jan Patrick Meister from Kassel was able to enjoy 32,000 euros.

With 16,000 euros each, Kilian Sasse and Ellen Zaghami are also in the final, where the main prize of three million euros is at stake.

