Mathematics professor Weiss had devised his strategy using a mathematical simulation. It was enough for 16,000 euros. Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Candidate Christian Weiss programmed a simulator that recommended his joker strategy in the TV quiz "Who wants to be a millionaire?". Presenter Günther Jauch promised: "I'll do everything I can to prove you wrong now."

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant Christian Weiss has programmed a simulator.

The device recommends his joker strategy to the 41-year-old mathematics professor.

Presenter Günther Jauch countered: "I will do everything I can to prove you wrong now." Show more

Christian Weiss did not attach any importance to mentioning his doctorate and professor title, but he did to his invention: The mathematics professor, who works at the Ruhr West University of Applied Sciences in Mülheim, has programmed a simulator.

"It's supposed to develop joker strategies to get as far as possible here on the show," explained "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" presenter Günther Jauch.

Candidate Weiss confirmed this to him. "I had looked at it: What is the best order in which to play the jokers, should I better take three or four jokers ..." Christian Weiss revealed: "On average, I made a little over 16,000 in my simulation."

The simulator also calculated that he had "a one percent chance of winning the million". The self-made program calculated a 10 percent probability "that I would only win 500 euros".

Jauch commented: "That sounds fascinating, but it never works." Then he became defiant: "Well, I'll do everything I can to prove you wrong now."

Professor Weiss doesn't always believe the simulator either

The professor took the first joker at the 4000-euro mark: "What do 'Wünsch dir was' by Die Toten Hosen, Pink Floyd's 'Another Brick in the Wall' and 'Never Forget' by Take That have in common?" Guitar solo, children's choir, no chorus, classical intro? The audience joker revealed the swarm intelligence in the studio: 88 percent correctly believed in the "children's choir".

Worth 16,000 euros: "What color are the ripe fruits of the coffee bush usually?" Red, brown, black, green? The 50:50 joker reduced the possible answers to A and C. Christian Weiss correctly guessed A. This meant that he had already reached the average winning amount predicted by his simulator.

Time for the "free shot" question, because the mathematics professor was sure of the 16,000 thanks to the three-joker game. And this despite the fact that he had not followed the order recommended by his program: "I don't follow the results of my own simulation," he confessed. Günther Jauch and the audience laughed at this.

How the other candidates fared

The 32,000-euro question was: "Which of your neighbors in the ranking of the world's largest countries by area is more than twice as large as the other?" Canada and the USA, Australia and India, China and Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Mexico?

Professor Dr. Weiss thought about each of the options for an agonizingly long time before deciding on A. It would have been B.

"We won't be able to sell your model on the market now," said Günther Jauch. The professor took a more optimistic view: "It still needs to be improved."

Overhang candidate Moema Scocci Oberammergau plummeted from 2000 to 500 euros. Her successor Verena Gargiulo from Mössingen in Baden-Württemberg also fell from 4000 to 500.

Luke Rothfuchs from Cologne walked away with 16,000 euros. Without a math simulator, Sören Henschel won the highest prize of the evening: 64,000 euros.