If she wins, Andrea Helmes wants to buy herself a luxury watch because one was stolen from her. Günther Jauch can understand the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant's loss - the same thing happened to him.

Bruno Bötschi

Andrea Helmes could easily pass for a grown-up version of Pippi Longstocking.

In Tuesday's edition of the "3 Million Euro Week" of the RTL show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", the contestant puts the studio and the presenter in a good mood.

At least until Günther Jauch learns that the contestant, like him, has been the victim of burglars. Show more

Günther Jauch has a lot of fun with this contestant in Tuesday's edition of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Andrea Helmes from Kalkar surprises the presenter and the audience not only with her clothes - heart sweater, floral skirt, socks with photo print - but also with her refreshingly open manner.

"I can sing it too," says Helmes right at the beginning, singing the Juliane Werding hit "Wenn du denkst, du denkst, dann denkst du nur, du denkst". The words of the title should be put in the correct order in the selection question.

"I've always watched 'Hitparade'," beams the candidate. However, she doesn't watch the classic crime series "Tatort" - "as the only one in Germany", she suspects.

"If you're sitting here, you're as stupid as canned bread"

The 300-euro question is looking for the first name of Cologne investigator Behrendt. The correct answer, "Klaus", requires a hint from Günther Jauch. "But you're not a quick wit, are you?" he teases her afterwards.

Helmes also falters on the 1000-euro question. "What did China achieve for the first time in 2013, India in 2023 and Japan in 2024: landing on the moon, crossing the Atlantic, climbing Mount Everest or discovering America?"

The candidate turns to the presenter: "Should we go for moon landing?" Jauch smiles: "That's not how the game works." Andrea Helmes openly admits to being totally excited: "When you're sitting here, you're as dumb as a box of bread. Don't ask me what I do for a living," she admonishes Günther Jauch. He reads it off his monitor: "Ms. Helmes is a relaxation teacher."

The presenter is curious and explains: "I'm a bit excited right now." Andrea Helmes seizes the opportunity and spontaneously does a relaxation exercise with the presenter and the audience in the studio - with their eyes closed, they are asked to concentrate on their breathing. "You can quickly wind down with one or two exercises," says Helmes.

Jauch: "I also had a gold watch stolen"

When asked what she would afford from a grand prize, she replies: "A gold Cartier watch!" Because such a watch - a company gift from her former employer - was once stolen from her.

This makes Günther Jauch prick up his ears: "I once had a gold watch stolen during a burglary, which I received for someone else's 50th birthday," he says: "The other person's name was Franz Beckenbauer! Jauch spontaneously launches a manhunt for the stolen watches.

For Andrea Helmes, the 64,000-euro question is the end of the line: Professor Eckhard Freise, Jauch's first million-euro winner, is also unable to help as a telephone joker and has to pass when asked for the abbreviation JRK (Jugendrotkreuz - Youth Red Cross). Andrea Helmes goes into the final on Thursday with 32,000 euros.

Also competing there with the same prize money: journalist Ingo Kuchenbuch and government official Aaron Beier.

Candidate Furkan Ugurlu, on the other hand, was eliminated with 500 euros. He had trusted the single joker in the audience and logged in the wrong answer: The question asked which federal state would have an extra holiday on May 8 in 2025. Instead of the correct answer, Berlin, the candidate chose Saarland.

