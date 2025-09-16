First show after the summer break. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

The new season of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" started on Monday. Günther Jauch shared an anecdote from his youth and told how he fell for con artists in New York.

Limping but in a good mood, RTL presenter Günther Jauch (69) entered the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" studio after the summer break. However, his twisted foot was only an issue for a short time at first, then it was straight back to business: "overhang candidate" Sophia Schneider (30) had already won 8,000 euros and was now hoping to double this - which worked, because luckily she had already seen the latest "John Wick" film and knew that its title heroine is called Ballerina (and not "Maestra", "Primadonna" or "Diva").

Unfortunately, she did not succeed in doubling again, but she did move Günther Jauch with a confession that he first learned about her on the info card created by the editors: as a ten-year-old, she once had an undying crush on him and thought she would later marry him. The data analyst confirmed: "I thought you were so great!"

The past tense caught the presenter's attention: "Liked?" And yes, indeed, a bitter realization was to blame: "I thought you knew everything! And the fancy ties! Now I know: you don't know that either." When she then found out that he didn't even choose his own ties, it was over: "Another disappointment!" commented the contestant dryly, making Jauch and the audience laugh. She wanted to do "nonsense" with her 16,000 euro winnings: "Buy shoes, bird food..." Sympathetic!

"But they just laughed at me"

Afterwards, father-of-four Michael Reinhardt (39) confidently won 16,000 euros for a family vacation and made way for soon-to-be mother-of-four Carolin Klinkenberg (36), who even managed to get hold of 64,000 euros. Reason enough for Günther Jauch to ask her about her relationship to quick money, because of course he also had some info cards ready for her.

And so the theater actress confessed to him that she had almost fallen for a gang of shell players in Paris after another woman from the audience had supposedly won easy money from them. It was thanks to her husband Martin that she didn't lose anything, as he explained to her that the "winner" was very probably part of the gang.

In conversation with contestant Carolin Klinkenberg, Jauch told her how he fell for con artists as a youngster. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

He once needed someone like that, Günther Jauch then revealed: "I was 16 and encountered con artists in New York. And then ... It was basically the same - bang, my money was gone. 50 dollars or something in one go!" He gave chase, then turned to the police and pointed at the crooks: "But they just laughed at me." In the crime-ridden New York of the 1970s, the cops probably had other things to worry about than a gullible teenager from Germany.

There are no "Who wants to be a millionaire?" losers this time

But back to the show: Overall, the opening episode of the fall season was a pretty successful one: After 16,000 and 64,000 euros, contestant Dominik Brust (36) won the intermediate stage and went home with a proud 32,000 euros. It could also have been 64,000 euros. Because when answering the question about the E in the word UNICEF (Education, Emergency, Equal or Europe?), he would have been right with answer B (Emergency), but he was too unsure.

Max Romanik (25) was the last to make it to the candidate's seat. The passionate amateur treasure hunter was able to show off some exciting finds: In addition to silver coins, rings and metal buckles, he once also came across an axe from the Bronze Age, which is now on display in the Lippe State Museum in Detmold: "That makes you happy, of course," he reported proudly. How big the "Who wants to be a millionaire?" treasure would be that he could take home at the end remained open in the end - he will only be asked the 32,000 euro question in the next episode ...

