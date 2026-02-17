Günther Jauch and Michelle Janiak both can't believe it. RTL / Bildmontage blue News

Lost in thought, Günther Jauch hummed to himself on RTL on Monday evening. A "Who wants to be a millionaire?" contestant interpreted it as a hidden clue. A fatal misconception that cost her a lot of money.

Michelle Janiak was amazed that she had won the selection round of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" (RTL) on Monday. "Mr. Jauch, I would really like to know how fast you would be," she thought aloud. The presenter admitted: as a candidate on his own show, he "wouldn't stand a chance - I'm too slow. That's the problem with us older digital idiots".

The Berliner is an event manager in marketing and a competitive athlete. A joker was already needed at the 2,000-euro hurdle: "In 'Dick & Doof', one of the most successful podcasts in Germany, which two talk about their everyday lives?" auraanja and cringechris, selfiesandra and laserluca, instainga and tindertobi, goofygreta and baboboris? The generational difference that Jauch himself had previously emphasized was confirmed when Jauch had problems reading out a word from the youth language: "cringe".

Michelle Janiak had a particularly unfortunate fall in "Who wants to be a millionaire?" to 500 euros. RTL

But even the young lady didn't know the answer to the question. The audience joker helped: 90 percent in the studio were in favor of "selfiesandra and laserluca". Correct! The presenter recited knowledge that his editors had given him: Laserluca had started his career by filming himself watching video games. "That's a talent that still escapes me today," Jauch admitted. At the same time, however, he also marveled appreciatively at the fact that an influencer like Laserluca can reach five and a half million viewers.

Günther Jauch: "Just think, I wouldn't have sung"

Worth 4000 euros: "Rüdiger von Schlotterstein is best known among children who love to read as ...?" The little vampire, the little polar bear, little Muck, the little prince? Michelle Janiak was not a firm believer in children's stories. Her preference was "The Little Prince". Günther Jauch advised her to play the 50:50 joker. The answers A and C remained.

"Sh ...", cursed the candidate, who had hoped that answer D would disappear. "Grandpa has lured me into a trap", Jauch quoted what was going on in Michelle Janiak's mind. What he could not have guessed: His harmless joke was about to turn into a bitter truth ...

Lost in thought, Günther Jauch sang a song about "little Muck" before he realized: The candidate interpreted this as a clue to the correct answer and now wanted to choose C. The presenter immediately tried to correct his mistake: "Just think to yourself that I didn't sing and you should be able to do it on your own." But his advice came too late: Michelle Janiak chose "der kleine Muck" - and plummeted precariously from the 4,000 mark to just 500 euros! Michelle Janiak looked disappointed, but did not voice any reproaches.

The correct answer would have been A. Rüdiger von Schlotterstein is "The Little Vampire" in the children's books of the same name.