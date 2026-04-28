Comedian Ralf Schmitz interviews individual candidate Sven. RTL

From toilet paper consumption and stolen hotel towels to little lies on his CV: In the new quiz "The Wisdom of Many", individual candidates compete against the concentrated knowledge power of the studio audience. The atmosphere at the premiere is irritatingly heated.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the new RTL show, a single contestant competes against 200 studio guests who jointly estimate answers.

The questions revolve around everyday behavior - such as toilet paper consumption or small lies in the CV.

At the start, the atmosphere in the studio seems conspicuously over-excited, while the concept basically works. Show more

The quiz is new, but the idea behind it is familiar: "Die Weisheit der Vielen - Die Show des skurrilen Wissens" (RTL) is about the question of who knows more: one individual or many people. "We humans are smarter in a group than alone. In this show, we want to find out whether this theory is still true today," says comedian Ralf Schmitz (51), who hosts the game show.

"The Many" are the 200 studio guests - they compete against individual candidates. The questions are based on everyday life: "How many toilet rolls do we use per capita each year?", "How many minutes do Germans wear jogging bottoms on average per day?" or "How many people have ever stolen something in a hotel?"

The candidates can win 10,000 euros. If "the many" guess better than the individual candidates, the money ends up in the jackpot. In the final, the best contestant from the audience can then play for the jackpot. Similar to "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (on which the quiz will be shown over the next three weeks), "The Wisdom of Crowds" relies on viewers being able to guess at home.

Do Germans really only use 72 rolls of toilet paper a year, as contestant Simon assumes ("I buy new toilet rolls about every four months") or is the woman in the audience possibly right, who guesses 689 rolls? The answer is far lower: German citizens use 131 toilet rolls a year.

"I was young and needed the towel"

Questions about little white lies on your CV (the majority confess to them), the average amount spent on a birthday present for your partner (169.90 euros) and your preference for jogging bottoms also ensure that you are amusedly guessing in front of the TV, checking yourself and breathing a sigh of relief. Look, others have also stolen something in a hotel! 560 out of 3000 respondents, to be precise, including candidate Sven: "I was young and needed the towel."

Sometimes you wonder what drinks the candidates get backstage, because the mood is sometimes irritatingly exhilarated: 60-year-old Iris talks excitedly about her dream of replacing Frank Buschmann as host of "Ninja Warrior", but has little confidence in herself as a candidate: "I thought I'd be out at the first question!". She doesn't actually win the 10,000 euros because she makes a mistake in the question: How many people out of 1,000 wave goodbye at an online appointment? Iris guesses 111, the many say: 284. The correct answer: 210 people.

Because "the many" guessed much better, one of them gets to play the final with three questions: But when it comes to questions about cash, of all things, 58-year-old audience candidate Anke's previously unerring gut feeling fails her. Her meagre consolation prize: 500 euros.

RTL will show "Die Weisheit der Vielen" twice more on Monday evening at 8.15 p.m. and one week earlier as a stream on RTL+