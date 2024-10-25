Guido Maria Kretschmer has spoken about saying goodbye to his parents. Jens Kalaene/dpa

Guido Maria Kretschmer has had a year full of loss: the "Shopping Queen" star talks emotionally about the death of his parents, his grief and the strength he draws from memories.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Guido Maria Kretschmer talks about a particularly difficult year in which he lost his parents and four dogs, and describes his grief as the most difficult time of his life.

The memories and values that his parents left him give him strength and help him to carry on despite the loss.

He emphasizes the love, tolerance and generosity of his parents and describes how their legacy still gives him support in difficult moments. Show more

Guido Maria Kretschmar has not had an easy year. The fashion expert on "Shopping Queen" lost both his parents and four of his dogs in 2024.

In an interview with RTL, he talks about these bitter losses, what his parents gave him - and what he remembers most fondly.

Erich Kretschmer's death may not have come as a surprise, but it still hurt. Guido Maria Kretschmer praises the relationship he and his parents had. However, he describes this year as the "most difficult time in his life".

"I can't remember anything hitting me so hard. The loss of my father almost took my mind away. When my father died, there was such a hole. Such an emptiness. I had always counted on my father and never expected it, even though I knew it would happen somehow. My mother left so quickly after that - and I simply lost them both," he says. He was unable to work, unable to feel joy.

"They were free, warm, loving, generous"

But the beautiful memories have helped him to come to terms with these strokes of fate: "I've learned to live with it because I now realize that the tools they gave me - including the last days, the last sentences, the words - will stay with me. That helps me to move on today," says Kretschmer.

As he told RTL, his family was "very physical and full of imagination". His father never closed doors on him, never let stories run - he wanted him to become the person he was, was or should be. The fashion guru also confirms that there was never any violence: "There was no violence in our house, no blows. Never in my life have I even been shaken by the arm by my parents." He also praises the boundless tolerance of his father and mother - "they were free, warm, loving and generous". This is precisely why he still often thinks today about what his parents would do in certain situations - it is the scaffolding on which he "leans through life".

