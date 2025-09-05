For five years they were considered a glamorous Swiss couple - now it's over: Manuela Frey and Guillaume Hoarau have ended their relationship. The model confirmed this to "Blick".
"We have separated by mutual agreement. I think he's a great person and I'm grateful for the time we spent together. We have grown apart," said Frey.
She had previously indicated how difficult the long-distance relationship was. While Hoarau was often in Paris as a TV pundit, Frey traveled around the globe for moderation and modeling assignments.
The Aargau native now wants to focus her energy on the joint agency "Just M&R", which she set up with her manager and close friend Ronny Nenniger. She is also planning to work more from New York again from 2026 - her work visa has been extended.