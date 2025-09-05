Over and out: Guillaume Hoarau and Manuela Frey have split up. imago images/Geisser

After five years together, Manuela Frey and Guillaume Hoarau are going their separate ways. The Aargau model and the football legend confirm the end of their relationship - and explain the reasons.

Sven Ziegler

Swiss top model Manuela Frey and former YB striker Guillaume Hoarau have announced their separation.

Both have been very busy at work in recent years - the distance put increasing strain on the relationship.

Frey now wants to concentrate more on her modeling and agency work and work more from New York. Show more

For five years they were considered a glamorous Swiss couple - now it's over: Manuela Frey and Guillaume Hoarau have ended their relationship. The model confirmed this to "Blick".

"We have separated by mutual agreement. I think he's a great person and I'm grateful for the time we spent together. We have grown apart," said Frey.

She had previously indicated how difficult the long-distance relationship was. While Hoarau was often in Paris as a TV pundit, Frey traveled around the globe for moderation and modeling assignments.

The Aargau native now wants to focus her energy on the joint agency "Just M&R", which she set up with her manager and close friend Ronny Nenniger. She is also planning to work more from New York again from 2026 - her work visa has been extended.