Gurten Festival 2025 Cro, the always masked German rapper, ventures into the audience. Image: blue News In front of the Waldbühne, the guests throw their arms in the air. Image: KEYSTONE The reason is Jule X, the Swiss rapper with the spectacular hairstyle. Image: KEYSTONE They wave to the US rapper Macklemore. Image: KEYSTONE Macklemore thanks the audience on the Gurten with a refreshment. Image: KEYSTONE Something different: Swiss ESC candidate Zoë Më contrasts with the rap heroes on the Gurten stage. Image: KEYSTONE Replacement for Nina Chuba: Ski Aggu delights the audience not only with his rap lines, but also with his attempts at Bernese German. Image: KEYSTONE 98,000 visitors attend the Gurten Festival 2025. Image: KEYSTONE Will Smith brings the nineties back to life - the golden era of rap music for older generations - and the crowd is delighted. Even if many were not yet born back then. Image: KEYSTONE

The organizers of the Gurtenfestival gave a positive review of the 42nd edition on Saturday. Including helpers, around 98,000 people visited the festival on Bern's local mountain over the four days.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gurten Festival 2025 came to an end on Saturday evening with a concert by US rapper Will Smith.

According to the organizers, 98,000 people, including helpers, attended the open air festival on Bern's local mountain.

This means that the Gurten Festival 2025 almost equaled the record set in 2023 - but the anniversary edition lasted one day longer. Show more

There were hardly any major incidents, festival director Bobby Bähler told the media on Saturday afternoon. The last evening with headliners Max Herre and Joy Denalane as well as US superstar Will Smith was still to come at this point.

Despite the rainy weather, the last day of the festival was sold out. 25,000 people were expected. With the exception of day tickets for Thursday, the organizers sold all tickets. More than 45,000 individuals, so-called unique visitors, made the pilgrimage to the "Güsche".

This almost equals the previous audience record from 2023 with 98,500 admissions. At that time, however, the festival lasted one day longer due to the anniversary. According to official figures, around 73,000 people attended the festival last year. In retrospect, however, it turned out that 7500 too many tickets had been issued on Friday due to a technical error in the booking system.

New arrival route well attended

Unlike last year, there were initially no unusual waiting times this year, which was probably also due to the additional footpath from Blinzern. More than 20 percent of visitors opted for this route. For the first time, an online traffic light system also showed the waiting times for travel routes and toilets. According to Bähler, around 10,000 people logged on to the system.

One of the highlights of this year's edition was the spontaneous public viewing on the tent stage hill: Bähler estimated that between 6,000 and 8,000 people watched the quarter-finals of the Swiss women's football team on Friday evening. "We are happy that we were able to make a contribution to supporting our team," he said.

Minor setbacks

One challenge, however, was the cancellation of Wednesday's headliner Nina Chuba at short notice due to illness. However, the Gurten team managed to find a replacement at short notice by signing German rapper Ski Aggu. A total of 65 bands and 78 DJs performed, 82 of whom were female.

The political pressure in the weeks leading up to the festival was also difficult, said Bähler, referring to Macklemore's controversial involvement. "But we are satisfied with how it went." The rapper's performance mobilized a large crowd and the hill in front of the main stage was filled.

The organizers were also satisfied with the new "Forum" stage, where live podcasts and comedy complemented the musical program. However, the start was "a bit heavy", as booking manager Christoph Haller said. With wet weather on Wednesday, the rush was modest. "But after that it was all uphill." Feedback will now be collected for the coming years and the offer will be expanded accordingly.

Next year's Gurtenfestival will take place from July 15 to 18.