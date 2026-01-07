There was harsh reporting in the press at the time. "And I think the distributor was of the opinion that you could burn your fingers on it," Paltrow continued. "It was great, of course - I was getting divorced and then I got fired," Paltrow summarized her life situation at the time. The divorce took place in 2016.
"Conscious de-partnering"
Paltrow and Martin's separation was not only a topic of conversation at the time because of the break-up itself: in the style of their always spiritual relationship, they did not simply talk about 'separation', but called it 'conscious uncoupling'. The choice of words caused a lot of ridicule on the internet and in the media.