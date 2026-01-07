Actress Gwyneth Paltrow divorced Coldplay singer Chris Martin in 2016. dpa

Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow was married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for many years. She is convinced that the divorce cost her a job.

The split in 2016 caused a stir as the couple referred to it as "Conscious Uncoupling", which was widely mocked in the media.

Paltrow and Martin emphasized that they remain connected as a family despite their separation. Show more

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow ("Shakespeare in Love") says she was denied a job because of her divorce. The 53-year-old told actress Amy Poehler's podcast that she was supposed to be making a movie after her separation from ex-husband and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

There was harsh reporting in the press at the time. "And I think the distributor was of the opinion that you could burn your fingers on it," Paltrow continued. "It was great, of course - I was getting divorced and then I got fired," Paltrow summarized her life situation at the time. The divorce took place in 2016.

"Conscious de-partnering"

Paltrow and Martin's separation was not only a topic of conversation at the time because of the break-up itself: in the style of their always spiritual relationship, they did not simply talk about 'separation', but called it 'conscious uncoupling'. The choice of words caused a lot of ridicule on the internet and in the media.

The couple had said that they would always remain a family, especially for the sake of their children, and signed their statement "With love, Gwyneth and Martin".

Paltrow has two adult children with the Coldplay singer, Apple and Moses Martin. Two years after the divorce, in 2018, the actress married producer Brad Falchuk.

