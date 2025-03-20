"I come from the era where you take your clothes off, go to bed and the camera is on": Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow. Image: IMAGO/NurPhoto

Intimacy coaches should ensure more safety for actresses during the filming of sex scenes. However, Gwyneth Paltrow has little use for the concept, as she makes clear in an interview.

The #MeToo movement has changed a lot, says the 52-year-old.

According to Paltrow, she recently realized this again while filming a sex scene with Timothée Chalamet Show more

A lot has happened on Hollywood film sets since the revelations surrounding the #MeToo buzzword. Among other things, so-called intimacy coaches are supposed to ensure that the stars also feel comfortable in scenes in which they are supposed to perform love acts.

"Marty Supreme" is apparently a movie in which such sequences occur frequently. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow revealed this in an interview with "Vanity Fair".

As the 52-year-old reports, she and co-star Timothy Chalamet (29) were offered an intimacy coordinator role. But Paltrow had apparently never heard of such a role.

"Girls, I come from the era where you take your clothes off, go to bed and the camera is on," she confirmed in the interview.

Intimacy coach to remain in the background

In consultation with Timothy Chalamet, she put a stop to the intimacy coordinator. "We said: 'We think we can do this quite well. You can stay in the background a bit."

Gwyneth Paltrow is unfamiliar with the whole concept, as she let slip. "I don't know what it's like for young people just starting out, but if someone said, 'Okay, and then they put their hand here', I would feel very constrained by that as an artist."

She was much more impressed by the age difference of 23 compared to Timothy Chalamet, with whom she filmed the love scenes.

Gwyneth Paltrow in "Vanity Fair": "I thought to myself the whole time: 'Okay, great. I'm 109 years old. And you're 14."

"Marty Supreme" marks a Hollywood comeback for the ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The Oscar winner (1999, for "Shakespeare in Love") has not appeared in front of the camera since 2018 ("Avengers: Endgame)". Her new film has been announced for the end of 2025.

