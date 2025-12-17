That could be unpleasant: Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow warned her son against intimate scenes with lead actor Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of her new film "Marty Supreme".
When asked how the situation turned out, Paltrow said on Seth Meyers' US late-night show about her 19-year-old offspring: "Not so great." He had covered his eyes the whole time, she explained.
It was not the first such warning that the now 53-year-old had issued in her acting career. In her own words, she had warned her grandfather about a topless scene in "Shakespeare in Love" at the end of the 90s. He had seen it before, he is said to have assured her. "Two eggs, sunny side up." Translated: two fried eggs.
Adventure comedy with Timothée Chalamet
In the film "Marty Supreme", Chalamet (29) plays a megalomaniac table tennis player. The adventure comedy by director Josh Safdie will be released in German cinemas on February 26, 2026. Paltrow plays a formerly celebrated film diva who attempts her acting comeback in the theater and embarks on a secret affair with Chalamet's character.
Paltrow has two grown-up children, Apple and Moses Martin, with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.