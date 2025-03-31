Actress Isabell Horn has given up her dream of a life in Sweden and returned to Germany with her family. She talks about the many challenges she faced in Sweden.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After around a year and a half in Sweden, actress Isabell Horn, known from the German TV series "GZSZ", has returned to Germany.

She now speaks openly about her experiences and admits that life there was not as idyllic as expected.

Her return signals a conscious decision against life in Sweden and for a new start in Germany. Her emigration dream has been shattered. Show more

Isabell Horn, known from the evergreen series "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" ("GZSZ"), had hoped for a new life with her family in Sweden.

But after a year and a half, she returned to Germany in February. The actress now openly admits that life in Sweden was not as idyllic as it initially seemed.

Despite a beautiful wooden house and the impressive natural surroundings, Horn found it difficult to make contact with the locals. She often felt ostracized. In an interview with "RTL ", the 41-year-old described how life in Sweden was "much more difficult than expected". Especially at a children's party with her daughter Ella, she experienced how the Swedish mothers gave her the cold shoulder, although she would have liked people to speak to her in English.

Social contacts in Sweden difficult for the family

Her son Fritz didn't make any friends at the daycare center either, which made the situation even more difficult. Horn realized that her family lacked social contact and closeness to friends. A life in Sweden was no longer an option for her.

Back in Berlin, Isabell Horn now lives with her husband again, who regrets his decision to have a vasectomy. Their experiences in Sweden have brought the family closer together, but they are happy to be back in Germany.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.

