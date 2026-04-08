Simone Thomalla fights for access to her Instagram account. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

A hacker has taken control of Simone Thomalla's Instagram account. She "carelessly clicked on it somewhere - and bang, it happened". Despite paying, she can't get her account back.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A criminal has hacked Simone Thomalla's Instagram account.

The actress has fulfilled the hacker's first demand for money.

After the account was still not released, Thomalla called the police. Show more

According to her own words, actress Simone Thomalla has become the victim of a hacker attack on Instagram. A criminal has taken control of her account on the platform and is demanding money from her, Thomalla (60, "Frühling") told the Bild newspaper. She has filed a complaint with the Berlin police. On request, the police confirmed that they had received such a complaint on suspicion of a criminal offense.

Thomalla told "Bild" that her former agency had forwarded an e-mail to her in mid-March. She had "clicked on it somewhere carelessly and without concentrating - and bang, it happened". Her Instagram account was blocked almost immediately. "I no longer had access to it. But it's important for me as an actress because it's a way to stay in touch with people".

Money demanded to unblock the account

The hacker contacted her with a demand for money of 1,400 euros and explained that he had changed the access data to her account and that only he could release it. She paid and he then sent her new access data, which did not work. Instead, he made another demand.

"I didn't respond to that. There would be no end to it and he would always want more money," Thomalla explained in the "Bild" report. The Facebook group Meta, which also owns Instagram, responded to her requests but was ultimately unable to help her. She then filed a complaint.

Account currently not accessible

Thomalla's management wrote to Deutsche Presse-Agentur that they now hope that Meta's intervention and the police investigation will lead to the perpetrator being found and that Thomalla will regain access to her Instagram account. At the moment, her profile cannot be accessed. Apparently, the hacker has deactivated the account, the management announced. According to his own statement, he only wanted to release it again in exchange for further monetary payments.