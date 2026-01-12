Teyana Taylor, who plays a member of a radical left-wing group in "One Battle After Another," was honored at the Golden Globes for her role as best supporting actress. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Plenty of star glamor, political messages and big winners: the Golden Globes were awarded for the 83rd time in Beverly Hills.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Golden Globes were awarded for the 83rd time in Beverly Hills on Sunday evening (local time).

The film "Hamnet" won Best Film in the Drama category.

It was a good evening for the revolutionary saga "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson, which entered the race with nine nominations.

The action thriller with absurd elements won the prize for best film in the comedy category.

Teyana Taylor, who plays a member of a radical left-wing group in the film, was honored for her role as best supporting actress. Show more

The film "Hamnet" won this year's Golden Globe for best film in the drama category. The work, which was honored on Sunday evening (local time) in Beverly Hills, tells the story of William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes, who struggle with the loss of their son Hamnet. The role of Agnes was played by Irish actress Jessie Buckley (36), who won the Globe for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance. It came as a surprise to many observers that Chloé Zhao's Shakespeare adaptation prevailed in the Kings category, beating the vampire horror film "Blood & Sinners". However, "Blood & Sinners" won several awards, including Best Film Music and the Cinematic and Commercial Achievement Award.

It was a good evening for the revolutionary saga "One Battle After Another" by Paul Thomas Anderson, which had entered the race with nine nominations. The action thriller with absurd elements won the award for best film in the comedy category. Teyana Taylor, who plays a member of a radical left-wing group in the film, was honored for her role as best supporting actress.

Big success for filmmaker Anderson

Filmmaker Anderson received the awards for best director and best screenplay for "One Battle After Another". This makes the director only the second filmmaker to achieve a sweep in the film, directing and screenplay categories at the Globes. Previously, only Oliver Stone had achieved this with "Born on the Fourth of July".

Leonardo DiCaprio, who took on the role of the washed-up revolutionary in "One Battle After Another" and was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Comedy, came away empty-handed on Sunday evening. Instead, Timothée Chalamet won in this category for his performance as an aspiring table tennis player in "Marty Supreme", who was delighted to win his first ever Golden Globe. Chalamet had already been nominated for four Golden Globes in the past, but always came away empty-handed.

Wagner Moura won the Globe for best leading actor in a drama. The 49-year-old Brazilian impressed with his role in the thriller "The Secret Agent", which also won the award for best non-English-language film.

Byrne: Film shoot cost around 8.50 dollars

Australian actress Rose Byrne won the Globe for best lead actress in a comedy or musical for her performance in the tragicomedy "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" by filmmaker Mary Bronstein. "This is such a shock," Byrne said in her acceptance speech. "We shot this movie in 25 days for about 8.50 dollars (about 7.30 euros). Thank you so much! It's a small movie, so it's a huge thing to be up here." She also said that her parents had bought a subscription to the streaming service Paramount+ to watch the gala.

The 83rd Trophies Gala was also broadcast live by US broadcaster CBS. After years of scandals and a subsequent reappraisal, the Golden Globes presented itself with a celebrity-studded gala under presenter Nikki Glaser. The winners also included the streaming success "KPop Demon Hunters" (best animated film, best song), a win for Seth Rogen (best lead actor in a comedy series for "The Studio") and a first-time award for podcasts, which went to Amy Poehler's "Good Hang".

At the Golden Globes, the celebrities wowed with their outfits in keeping with their status - and some made a political statement with small fashion details. Mark Ruffalo and several other stars were seen on the red carpet with a pin emblazoned with the words "BE GOOD" in black on a white background. Other pins read "ICE OUT" - "ICE RAUS".

Renee Nicole Good was the name of the 37-year-old mother who was shot dead by an ICE immigration police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last Wednesday. Since then, there have been protests across the USA.