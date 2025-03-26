Sascha Ruefer and Eliane Müller happy with their baby Baby joy for Sascha Ruefer and Eliane Müller. Image: Screenshot Instagram Sascha Ruefer became a father on Monday. Image: Imago It is singer Eliane Müller's first child. Image: Patrick Hördt$ Sascha Ruefer and Eliane Müller happy with their baby Baby joy for Sascha Ruefer and Eliane Müller. Image: Screenshot Instagram Sascha Ruefer became a father on Monday. Image: Imago It is singer Eliane Müller's first child. Image: Patrick Hördt$

SRF sports commentator Sascha Ruefer and singer Eliane Müller became parents on Monday. Just one day later, the TV journalist was back in action. They have not revealed the sex of the baby.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team won a test match against Luxembourg 3:1 on Tuesday.

SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer and singer Eliane Müller became parents to their first child on Monday.

It is singer Eliane Müller's first child. Show more

While the Swiss national team celebrated a 3:1 victory against Luxembourg in a test match on Tuesday, there was also cause for celebration off the pitch: SRF commentator Sascha Ruefer (53) and his partner, singer Eliane Müller (34), became parents the day before. This was reported by "Blick".

However, Ruefer hardly had time to take a deep breath. Just one day after the birth, the sports journalist was already back in action - as commentator for the match at Kybunpark in St.Gallen. Between family happiness and footballing days, Ruefer once again showed himself to be a professional.

In March 2022, sports presenter Sascha Ruefer and singer Eliane Müller made their relationship public - via Instagram. Now the two are happy about their first child together: "A small and yet very big miracle," the couple announced the happy news on social media.

Ruefer and Müller have not yet revealed the sex of their baby.

It is Eliane Müller's first child, while Sascha Ruefer is already dad to son Matti.

More videos from the department