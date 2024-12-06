Architect Andrin Schweizer redesigned buildings for the TV show "Happy Day". Pictured here with presenter Kiki Mäder. Andrin Schweizer has suffered a burnout. SRF

As a remodeling expert on "Happy Day", architect Andrin Schweizer makes people happy. Schweizer has suffered a burnout and is in a clinic. The TV star talks candidly about his state of exhaustion.

Architect Andrin Schweizer, known as a remodeling expert on the SRF Saturday evening show "Happy Day", has made many people happy with his projects.

Now the TV star is talking openly about his burnout and his stay in a clinic to overcome his state of exhaustion, reports "nau.ch".

Despite his cheerful appearance on television, Schweizer struggled with inner problems for a long time. He owes his popularity not only to his work on Swiss television, but also to his previous relationship with TV star Kurt Aeschbacher, which made it easier for him to launch his SRF career.

"I was extremely exhausted"

In an interview with Ostschweizer Fernsehen (TVO), the interior designer talks about the challenges he faced after filming "Schweizers Heimwerker*innen". It was his second burnout in 15 years.

"I was extremely exhausted and no longer enjoyed my work," explains Schweizer. "All I did was work and sleep, often up to 18 hours a day." A short break was not enough to recover, so he sought professional help.

A therapist strongly advised him to go to a clinic, which he eventually did. "I was afraid of the group therapies, but the community helped me the most," he reports. "We supported each other and friendships grew out of it."

Although his life seemed perfect from the outside, with a house, a job and a partner, the inner fire had gone out. "It was a gradual process," says Schweizer. For him, the burnout was a personal failure.

In conversations, he discovered that burnout is no longer a taboo subject in society, but is often seen as a sign of performance. "People can easily accept that, but people don't like to talk about depression," he remarks.

Schweizer emphasizes the importance of openness and honesty in order to help others in similar situations. He compares his experience with his coming out, during which he also learned to deal openly with his vulnerability.

