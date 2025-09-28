Nik does Röbi - but differently: Nik Hartmann (front) starts on "Happy Day". SRF / Screenshot

Nik Hartmann starts on "Happy Day" - and immediately stumbles over the great legacy of the successful SRF show: Röbi Koller. While the newcomer's emotional keyboard is still a little jammed, Hartmann scores instead with humor, charm and a refreshing dose of self-irony.

Lukas Rüttimann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nik Hartmann hosts the SRF show "Happy Day" for the first time and gives the successful program a new drive.

The concept remains the same, but the studio - and the presenter - have been given a new look.

Co-presenter Kiki Maeder shines at Hartmann's side and has been given visibly more room to develop.

Hartmann relies on a relaxed sense of humor - but lags a little behind his predecessor in terms of empathy.

His predecessor Röbi Koller nevertheless remains the benchmark. Show more

It's Saturday evening, it's "Happy Day" again - and SRF is taking a big step: after almost two decades with Röbi Koller, Nik Hartmann is in the spotlight of the handkerchief classic with feel-good guarantee for the first time.

A new presenter - but with the old concept. That's why a big question hovers in the air right from the start: Can Hartmann really shoulder the Koller legacy? Can he do Röbi - and if so, how well?

Hartmann says that he was "moved the first time" when he entered the newly refurbished studio. It's an opening between navel-gazing and self-irony - Röbi could hardly have done it more elegantly on a national level.

Emotional stories of fate are also part of the successful SRF show under the new presenter. SRF / Screenshot

But as soon as the new presenter sits on the sofa with families who have been shaken by fate, the Central Swiss still seems a little stiff in his emotional choreography. Here and there he is even slightly hectic - as if he first has to sort out his emotions before they are allowed into the audience.

The new guy in the old hotel

This changes over the course of the show. Hartmann thaws out, switching spontaneously between dialects almost as mischievously as in his days as a radio prankster - and scores an extra sympathy point when he introduces his mother to the audience: "She had her big surprise 53 years ago when I was born."

The interludes, which take him to Thailand among other places, also show that the SRF star has lost neither charisma nor aplomb in front of the camera in his five years with the competition - he comes across as relaxed, approachable and confident. Almost as if he had never taken a break.

Only when it comes to the big emotions does he still lack the ease that Röbi Koller often achieved so effortlessly. His predecessor managed to subtly - but noticeably - bring more heart into the good room.

Didn't need any handkerchiefs himself: new presenter Hartmann with "Happy Day" guests. SRF

Hartmann himself compared the show in advance to a "time-honored hotel": You renovate the façade, but the cuisine remains the same. And indeed: the ingredients remain the same. Surprises, tears, musical numbers (including reggae all-purpose weapon Dodo) - all of this remains largely the same under Hartman. The only difference is that now someone who was previously known more as the wanderer of the nation is serving up the music.

Hartmann has confessed in interviews: He doesn't know whether he should pull himself together in the emotional moments - or whether tears seem more authentic. His secret weapon? Thinking about sausage and bread.

It's a strategy that will probably be used several times that evening. A mother in a wheelchair tearfully thanks her daughters and receives a vacuum cleaner as a gift from Gotthard guitarist Leoni. Several families tested by fate. An emotional reunion in Thailand - Hartmann remains confident, composed, but without a handkerchief.

Through the emotional storm with Kiki Maeder

At his side is Kiki Maeder, who has been guiding us through renovations and surprises with heart, charm and unwavering passion for years - and has been given noticeably more room to unfold in the new concept.

That's a good thing, because Maeder is a constant in this Saturday carousel of emotions and also makes it easy for the newcomer. Nik Hartmann doesn't seem like a newcomer next to her, but rather like an old colleague who has always been part of the team. Their chemistry is right from the start and there is no need to feel each other out.

The chemistry is right: Nik Hartmann and Kiki Maeder. SRF

On the contrary: Maeder generously praises them right from their first appearance: "I think you're the best successor ever." A sentence that sounds like an accolade - and is likely to provoke a few raised eyebrows in the living room at home.

Between Koller and Hartmann

In fact, Röbi Koller is still present as an invisible guest on the show. Especially as a comparison is unavoidable: both are from Zug, both have a radio past, both are masters at listening. But Hartmann sets his own accents - he is more direct, sometimes more mischievous, and he brings a pleasant dose of humor and (self-)irony to the show.

This is also evident in the finale, when the winner of the main prize, of all people, doesn't answer the phone. Hartmann remains cool, plays the moment with a wink - and wins over the audience.

Too bad: The winner doesn't answer the phone. But presenter Nik Hartmann doesn't let this upset him. SRF

In the end, the realization remains: Hartmann does the Röbi - but in his own way. With less pathos, more pragmatism, more mischief and more comedy. And: a little less heart.

Is he better than Koller? That's for the audience to decide. But one thing is clear: with Nik Hartmann, "Happy Day" isn't just about crying - it's also often about laughing. And that is perhaps the biggest surprise of this new "Happy Day".

