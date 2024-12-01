The Sport1 show "My Style Rocks" is one of the most tasteless shows on television. Juror Harald Glööckler behaves particularly horribly, shamelessly pulling the candidates through the cocoa.

Sport1 has been showing the TV show "My Style Rocks" since mid-October.

Some TV fans claim that the show is a cheap copy of Guido Kretschmer's "Shopping Queen" on RTL.

The behavior of jury member Harald Glööckler is even more controversial.

Anyone who manages to parade young women in the way the 59-year-old German dress designer does on "My Style Rocks" lacks not only decency but also any humanity. Show more

It may be hackneyed to criticize the TV show "My Style Rocks". And yet it should be said at this point: The format on Sport1 is one of the most tasteless that television currently has to offer.

"You're insulting my intelligence", jury member Harald Glööckler shouts at a contestant on the show. The 59-year-old dress maker throws the phrase "You're the crisis" at another contestant, while the next one is dismissed with the sentence "You look so pale that I'm about to call an ambulance."

Later, Glööckler exposes one contestant as a liar before saying to another: "Others work their asses off and are creative, and you're standing there in this rag? Are you kidding me?"

Anyone who manages to show off and ruin young people in this way lacks not only tact and decency, but also any humanity.

Someone on the jury seems to be constantly upset

"My Style Rocks" has been on air since mid-October and some people claim that the TV show is a cheap copy of Guido Kretschmer's "Shopping Queen".

"You're insulting my intelligence", jury member Harald Glööckler shouts at a candidate in the TV show "My Style Rocks". Picture. Screenshot My Style Rocks

The candidates on "My Style Rocks" have to impress a jury - which includes Glööckler and Swiss fashion blogger Sandra Bauknecht - with their outfits. There is a motto for each show. The women have to go shopping and put together outfits according to this theme.

The outfits are presented on the day of the show. The candidates walk the catwalk together and individually. They are then judged by Glööckler and the other jury members.

The jury should evaluate the candidates' performance. And give them points. Very often, however, the women receive the lowest number of points that can be awarded - an A.

There always seems to be someone on the jury who's ugly. This is evident not only from the grimaces of Glööckler, Bauknecht and co. but also from the faecal language used.

Harald Glööckler with a rubber boat lip and fake hair

So far, so controversial. After all, the young women take part in "My Style Rocks" voluntarily, fans defend the TV show. Well, who wants to counter this argument with a moral debate?

So there sits a Harald Glööckler with rubber boat lips, fake hair and over-the-top costume jewelry, belting out one hurtful comment after another, hitting the table with his hand when he gets really angry or leaving the TV studio in a rage.

A man who has proclaimed himself a fashion god and is cheerfully supported by Sport1 - even in the opening credits of the show, he prances around the TV studio without any sense of tact: "Momoll, this dress maker must be important.

Shut up, Glööckler!

Yes, Harald Glööckler likes to be in the limelight. No embarrassment and no intervention is too bad for the German dress maker.

It can never be perfect enough for Glööckler. He loves extremes. That's why he undergoes new cosmetic surgery time and time again.

The 59-year-old recently presented himself in a video on Instagram with a low-cut black top, skimpy panties and Gucci slippers under palm trees.

He added the hashtags: #sunshine, #goodtimes, #besttimeever, #tattoos and #love.

If I had been speeding through the nursery on the TGV, I would have shouted at the dressmaker: "Why are you traipsing around in those slippers and insulting my intelligence? Are you kidding me? Get off your ass and be creative!"

But don't worry, I had a good childhood. So just this much: please shut up, Mr. Glööckler!

