Designer Harald Glööckler wants to draw a line and is selling his luxury villa "Château Pompöös".

After Harald Glööckler separated from his husband last year after 35 years of partnership, the designer now also wants to get rid of the luxury villa "Château Pompöös", which the ex-couple once lived in.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, German designer Harald Glööckler announced that he would soon be selling his luxury villa "Château Pompöös".

Now the three-storey house is actually up for sale. It is not known how high the 59-year-old's asking price is.

"Here you live like in a castle, the fantastic property impresses with its park-like grounds and a carefully designed atmosphere full of luxury and style," reads the advertisement for sale. Show more

The German designer Harald Glööckler wants to draw another line under his estate.

A few months ago, he announced his intention to sell his luxury villa "Château Pompöös" in Kirchheim an der Weinstrasse in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The 59-year-old Glööckler lived there with his ex-husband Dieter Schroth until their separation. In 2022, the exalted fashion designer moved to Berlin after 35 years together before filing for divorce in early 2023.

Sales price only on request from the estate agent

Now the house is actually for sale. It is not known how high Harald Glööckler's asking price is. It is said that the sales price is only available from the estate agent on request.

Nevertheless, the online exposé reveals a lot about what prospective buyers can expect from the 300 square meters of living space in the "Château Pompöös".



Roller shutter gate secures the top floor

As colorful and over-the-top as Harald Glööckler is in public, his three-story property from 1925 looks just as gaudy.

One room is painted completely red, another is totally black, while a third room is said to be decorated with striking green wallpaper.

As colorful as Harald Glööckler is in public, it looks just as gaudy in his luxury villa for sale called "Château Pompöös". Picture: Keystone

The sales advertisement for the "Château Pompöös" also states that there is a bedroom with a high-security door and a security roller shutter door that can be used to secure the top floor.

This ensures "maximum security for your valuable possessions".

"Surrounded by walls and numerous security cameras"

But that is by no means all Glööckler's castle has to offer in terms of security features, as the Berliner Zeitung reported after visiting the house last year:

"Surrounding the country-style villa with its open staircase, a guest house and a sauna house, are meter-high walls and numerous security cameras."

And further: "And a fluorescent green garden; the bright lawn and the man-high hedges with huge mirrors hanging from them seemed to me at the time to be made of plastic. All around were large statues and busts of Roman rulers and Greek goddesses, as well as leopards and pugs."

Glööckler once became famous with his "Pompöös" brand

Harald Glööckler once became famous in German-speaking Europe with his "Pompöös" brand and appearances on teleshopping television.

He later appeared in various reality TV formats, both as a participant and as a jury member. Two years ago, he also took part in the RTL jungle camp.

