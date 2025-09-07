Harald Schmidt thinks Trump is a "brilliant entertainer" Harald Schmidt thinks Donald Trump is a brilliant entertainer (archive photo). Image: dpa Harald Schmidt on Trump: "Trump is a brilliant entertainer, that has to be said quite clearly. The things he throws out! He doesn't need a writer, he comes up with everything himself" (archive photo). Image: dpa Harald Schmidt thinks Trump is a "brilliant entertainer" Harald Schmidt thinks Donald Trump is a brilliant entertainer (archive photo). Image: dpa Harald Schmidt on Trump: "Trump is a brilliant entertainer, that has to be said quite clearly. The things he throws out! He doesn't need a writer, he comes up with everything himself" (archive photo). Image: dpa

Donald Trump is often said to surpass any fictional scenario in reality. This is precisely why, in the opinion of old master Harald Schmidt, he is not an easy target for satirists.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harald Schmidt describes Donald Trump as a brilliant entertainer who impresses with his spontaneous rhetoric without authors.

According to Schmidt, Trump's exaggerated personality makes it difficult to outdo him satirically or to parody him effectively.

Instead of overt criticism, Schmidt sees the potential for subtle satirical observations in details such as seating arrangements in the White House. Show more

Harald Schmidt (68) considers US President Donald Trump to be a gifted entertainer. "Trump is a brilliant entertainer, that has to be said quite clearly. The things he can pull off! He doesn't need a writer, he comes up with everything himself," the former late-night talker told the German Press Agency in Cologne. "Things like "Little Rocket Man" for Kim Jong Un."

Trump was also always a great guest on David Letterman's show decades ago, Schmidt said. That's why it's anything but easy to make fun of him as a satirist.

You have to look very closely to get something halfway funny out of it. The seating arrangements in the White House, for example, offer plenty of material. The order in which Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio sit next to each other on the couch is revealing.

"And then a European can sit in the chair. That's it. Whether Trump is good or bad doesn't matter to me." He is also bored by German feature articles along the lines of "This is no longer my America".

