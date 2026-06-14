At the premiere of the Netflix documentary “Beckham” in 2023, family life still seemed intact: Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, and Nicola Peltz Beckham (from left to right). Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

For months, there has been speculation about tensions within the Beckham family. Now, daughter Harper is said to have tried to visit her brother Brooklyn in Los Angeles.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Harper Beckham wanted to visit her estranged brother Brooklyn in Los Angeles—but the siblings never met.

According to media reports, neither Brooklyn Beckham nor his wife Nicola Peltz were home, which is why Harper left the property shortly thereafter.

The failed visit is fueling new speculation about the ongoing tensions within the Beckham family. Show more

Last Friday, Harper Beckham apparently wanted to visit herestrangedbrother Brooklyn in Los Angeles.

While father David Beckham celebrated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, his eldest son Brooklyn was absent. The 27-year-old did not attend his father’s ceremony, even though he lives just a few miles away with his wife Nicola Peltz.

According to the U.S. news site "Page Six," his sister Harper reportedly stopped by her brother’s place shortly after the ceremony.

Harper leaves a letter for Brooklyn

Photos show the 14-year-old standing in front of a car outside Brooklyn’s home in Beverly Hills. However, a meeting did not take place: neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola are said to have been home.

Harper left the property shortly thereafter without having achieved her goal. According to media reports, she is said to have left a letter for her brother.

The incident is also drawing attention because there has long been speculation about tensions within the Beckham family. Even before the Walk of Fame ceremony, brother Romeo, when asked about Brooklyn’s possible appearance, said: “I hope so. We love him.”

However, there are conflicting accounts of Harper’s visit. A spokesperson for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz denies the reports and suggests the visit was staged solely for the public.

“The fact that photographers were standing by when the letter was handed over says it all,” the spokesperson said. The Beckham family has not yet commented on the incident.

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