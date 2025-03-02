Just a few days ago, "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford was announced as a celebrity helper at the Oscar Gala. But that didn't happen.
According to People.com, the Hollywood actor had to cancel his planned appearance at short notice due to a case of shingles.
The 82-year-old was diagnosed with the disease on Friday. Last Sunday, Harrison Ford had attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
Mark Hamill replaces Harrison Ford
The film academy had announced numerous helpers for the 97th Academy Awards today in recent weeks - in addition to Ford, these included Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Halle Berry, Goldie Hawn, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.