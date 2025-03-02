Actor Harrison Ford is ill and therefore unable to attend this year's Academy Awards. Picture: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa

Every year, many stars help to hand out the trophies at the Oscar Gala. Hollywood icon Harrison Ford was also supposed to be there today. Now the 82-year-old has had to cancel due to illness.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shingles instead of Oscar fever: Actor Harrison Ford is ill and therefore unable to attend the 97th Academy Awards.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed with the disease on Friday.

Last weekend, Ford had attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Show more

Just a few days ago, "Star Wars" actor Harrison Ford was announced as a celebrity helper at the Oscar Gala. But that didn't happen.

According to People.com, the Hollywood actor had to cancel his planned appearance at short notice due to a case of shingles.

The 82-year-old was diagnosed with the disease on Friday. Last Sunday, Harrison Ford had attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Mark Hamill replaces Harrison Ford

The film academy had announced numerous helpers for the 97th Academy Awards today in recent weeks - in addition to Ford, these included Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña, Halle Berry, Goldie Hawn, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy.

Shortly after Ford's illness became known, the Oscar organizers announced on Saturday on X that "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill would be on stage as "presenter".

Shingles (herpes zoster) is caused by a virus. It usually initially causes chickenpox in childhood.

However, once it has subsided, the virus remains in the nerve cells for life and can later cause shingles with reddening of the skin, blisters and itching.

More videos from the department