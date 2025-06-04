  1. Residential Customers
Four-year-old princess Harry and Meghan show daughter Lilibet's face for the first time

dpa

4.6.2025 - 14:23

On her daughter's fourth birthday, Duchess Meghan shares new photos of the princess. The little one has a special name.

DPA

04.06.2025, 14:23

04.06.2025, 16:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday, Duchess Meghan published private black and white photos of her daughter for the first time.
  • In the pictures, Meghan can be seen lovingly holding Lilibet, accompanied by an emotional Instagram post about the joys of motherhood.
  • Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is nicknamed after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and lives with her family in the USA, far away from the British royal family.
Show more

On the fourth birthday of her little daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2025, Duchess Meghan showed previously unpublished photos with the princess.

In the black and white photos, Meghan holds Lilibet lovingly in her arms. One photo appears to have been taken relatively shortly after the birth, in another Lilibet is older. Every day with her is better and brighter, the Duchess wrote on Instagram about the pictures.

Lilibet is the second child of Meghan and Prince Harry, her full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor - named after the family's former nickname of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022. The couple's son, Prince Archie, is six years old.

Harry and Meghan broke away from the British royal family years ago and live with their children in the USA.

