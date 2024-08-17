Prince Harry and Meghan on the subject of cyberbullying in Colombia No trace of crisis mood: Harry and Meghan are beaming and holding hands in Colombia. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Image: KEYSTONE The two clap along to a performance. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Image: KEYSTONE Prince Harry and Meghan are traveling in Colombia until Sunday, where they are speaking about issues such as cyberbullying and discrimination. Image: dpa Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez receives the guests of honor on the first day of their visit. Image: dpa In the run-up to the visit, there were rumours that Harry and Meghan could possibly be celebrated in a royal manner in Colombia, although they relinquished their royal duties in 2020 and have not been traveling on behalf of the Crown since then. (archive image) Image: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa Prince Harry and Meghan on the subject of cyberbullying in Colombia No trace of crisis mood: Harry and Meghan are beaming and holding hands in Colombia. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Image: KEYSTONE The two clap along to a performance. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Image: KEYSTONE Prince Harry and Meghan are traveling in Colombia until Sunday, where they are speaking about issues such as cyberbullying and discrimination. Image: dpa Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez receives the guests of honor on the first day of their visit. Image: dpa In the run-up to the visit, there were rumours that Harry and Meghan could possibly be celebrated in a royal manner in Colombia, although they relinquished their royal duties in 2020 and have not been traveling on behalf of the Crown since then. (archive image) Image: Matt Dunham/AP/dpa

Harry and Meghan are visiting Colombia until Sunday as part of a working visit for their Archewell Foundation. There were concerns beforehand. But the couple wiped them away and showed an unusual side of themselves.

Colombia is currently receiving a high-profile visit: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are touring various cities.

The exiled royals want to campaign for issues such as cyberbullying. They recently founded a network.

Before their departure, there were rumors in the media about whether Harry and Meghan would be celebrated as royals on their trip.

The pictures from Colombia show that the couple are not letting the criticism get to them - they are beaming, laughing and holding hands. Show more

Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (43) are visiting Colombia. On August 15, the two traveled to the South American country at the invitation of Vice President Francia Márquez (42) and are staying for four days.

The couple will primarily take part in events on the topic of cyberbullying. It is the second official trip abroad for the couple this year. In May, Meghan and Harry visited Nigeria in West Africa.

In the run-up to the trip, voices were raised that Harry and Meghan could possibly be celebrated in a royal manner in Colombia. There were concerns because the couple decided to relinquish their royal duties before 2020. Since then, Harry and Meghan have no longer been traveling on behalf of the Crown or the British government. Nevertheless, they still receive a lot of attention from politicians and the media when they travel abroad.

Immediately after their arrival, Harry and Meghan were welcomed by the Vice President at her residence in the capital Bogotá. The purpose of their visit was to "make visible and tackle a problem that affects all of humanity today", said Márquez. Cyberbullying and discrimination on the internet are issues that endanger the mental health of all people.

Support network for parents recently founded

Harry and Meghan recently founded a support network for parents because of their own experiences with online harassment. According to the website, the network wants to campaign for internet companies and politicians to make greater efforts to protect young users from harassment.

Meghan first spoke about her suicidal thoughts during her retirement from the British royal family three years ago in an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey (70).

Before the split with his brother Prince William (42), Harry had worked with him on mental health issues.

Visit to a school and rehabilitation center

After a packed first day in Colombia, Harry and Meghan visited Colegio La Giralda - a public school in the Las Cruces district of the city of Santa Fe - the following day. This was followed by a visit to the Centro de Rehabilitación Inclusiva.

The meeting with the Colombian team, which will take part in the Invictus Games in February 2025, had already been planned in advance. Harry had launched the sports competition for war-disabled soldiers.

On the road in various cities in Colombia until Sunday

Harry and Meghan simply brushed off the criticism they had previously voiced when they arrived in Colombia. They appeared to be in love, holding hands and exuberant.

At the national "Zapata" arts center in Bogotá, the couple were able to enjoy a performance by local artists and dancers - the Sussexes clapped along, laughed and even took a few selfies.

The couple will be traveling in Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali until Sunday. Their tour will include many meetings with young people, women and leaders in social professions.

