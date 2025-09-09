Prince Harry is visiting Nottingham. Bild: dpa

Prince Harry appears in public again during his visit to Great Britain. But his supporters are waiting in vain for a reunion with King Charles III or Prince William.

So far, there has been no meeting with King Charles III or his brother, heir to the throne Prince William.

After the dispute in the royal family, a meeting would be a sensation. Show more

British Prince Harry has continued his charity trip on his visit home to the UK, cheered on by his supporters. In Nottingham, the 40-year-old donated 1.1 million pounds (the equivalent of 1.19 million francs) to the organization "Children in Need" - out of his own pocket, as the PA news agency reported, citing a spokesperson.

There had been no meeting with King Charles III (76) or his brother, heir to the throne Prince William (43), by the afternoon. After the years of turmoil between Harry and his family, a conversation about which information is made public would be a sensation. According to reports, Harry will remain in the UK until Thursday.

Selfies with supporters

According to media reports, Harry arrived 45 minutes late for his appointment in Nottingham due to traffic caused by a tube strike in London. After breaking up with his family, emigrating to the USA and withdrawing from all royal offices, Harry is no longer entitled to police escorts. He was greeted by a number of supporters, and the prince took photos with his fans during the course of the day.

Even after the rift with the royal family, Harry and wife Meghan (44) have numerous sources of income that make it possible to donate millions. Among other things, they both have a lucrative contract with Netflix. According to PA, Harry was awarded 7 million pounds following the death of his mother Diana. He is also likely to have received an inheritance from his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.