Professional departure or escape from difficult bosses? Following the resignation of Archewell's head of PR, old reports about a stressful working atmosphere around Meghan and Harry are boiling up again.

Harry and Meghan are losing another important member of staff: Head of PR Meredith Maines is leaving her post after just ten months.

Communications work is to be centralized under Liam Maguire in future, following several personnel changes in recent years.

Maines emphasizes that the relationship is good. However, former employees have accused the couple of having difficult management styles in media reports, with Meghan in particular being described as demanding and intimidating. Show more

Prince Harry (41) and Duchess Meghan (44) have to cope with another departure: Their head of communications Meredith Maines is giving up her post after around ten months.

This was reported by the US magazine "People". However, Maines will remain in office until the end of the year to oversee the transition.

The Sussexes' communications work is to be bundled in future. Liam Maguire, Communications Director for the UK and Europe, will take over the reins. There have already been several personnel changes in the couple's environment in recent years.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the change to "People" magazine. Meredith Maines and her agency Method Communications had ended their collaboration with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "The Duke and Duchess thank her for her efforts and wish her well," the statement reads.

Maines herself also commented on her departure. After a year of "inspiring work" with Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and the Archewell Foundation, she will be taking on a new professional challenge in 2026. She is very grateful to the couple and the team and has great respect for the positive influence the couple and the team have had worldwide.

Departure without nuance - or is it all an act?

Former employees of Duchess Meghan have reported a difficult working atmosphere in the past. Several insiders claim that Meghan has shown herself to be a very demanding and sometimes unfriendly boss who makes employees feel insecure and puts them under pressure - in one case, there was even talk of adult employees being made to cry.

These critics have given her the unflattering nickname "dictator in high heels".

Prince Harry is also associated with criticism of her management style. Meghan and Harry have not responded to the accusations. It is not known whether Maines' departure is connected to the allegations.

