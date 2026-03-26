Fans have been waiting years for this: HBO Max shows pictures of the new "Harry Potter" series for the first time - and at the same time surprises with the start date.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you HBO Max has released the first trailer for the new "Harry Potter" series.

The series tells the story with a new cast and is based on the first book.

The premiere is already planned for the end of 2026. Show more

The magical world of Harry Potter is returning - this time as a series. HBO Max has released the first trailer for the eagerly awaited new edition and confirmed when the first episodes will be released.

The images are likely to bring back memories for many fans: Key moments from the story surrounding the young wizard can be seen - from the discovery of his magical abilities to his first days at Hogwarts. Familiar characters such as Ron, Hermione, Hagrid, Dumbledore and Snape also appear in the trailer, albeit with a completely new cast.

The content of the series is based on the first volume of the book series, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone". The story thus returns to its origins - albeit in a new format and with a fresh cast.

Fans won't have to wait much longer

While many fans have greeted the trailer with enthusiasm, others are skeptical. Reactions on social media range from great anticipation to outright criticism. The new cast and the changed background music in particular are causing discussion.

Some of the community would have preferred a continuation of the film series with the familiar actors instead. Others see the series as an opportunity to tell the story closer to the books and in more detail.

One thing is clear: the expectations are enormous. And it seems that fans won't have to wait much longer. Unlike originally planned, the series is due to be released at the end of this year - a start around Christmas is considered likely.

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