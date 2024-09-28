Maggie Smith has died, she was 89 years old. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint worked with acting icon Maggie Smith from a young age. Now they say goodbye to their Professor McGonagall.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you The young stars of the "Harry Potter" films remember the late Maggie Smith with great warmth and pay tribute to her greatness and kindness.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe share touching memories of working with Smith, highlighting her humor and sharp wit.

J.K. Rowling also expressed her sadness, describing Smith as someone she thought would "live forever". Show more

The young stars of the "Harry Potter" films remember filming alongside the late British actress Maggie Smith with fondness. When she was younger, she had no idea what a legend Smith was, wrote actress Emma Watson (34), who played wizard student Hermione Granger in the films, on Instagram. "It wasn't until I was an adult that I came to appreciate that I shared the screen with a true definition of greatness."

In her Instagram post, Emma Watson thanks Maggie Smith for her kindness, among other things. Instagram/emmawatson

Maggie Smith was "so special, always funny and always kind", actor Rupert Grint explained on the social network. He considers himself incredibly lucky to have filmed with her and especially to have danced with her, the 36-year-old wrote. He also posted a photo showing the two of them dancing in their roles as Professor Minerva McGonagall and Ron Weasley in a scene from the 2005 film "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire".

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe (35) also paid tribute to the two-time Oscar winner, who died on Friday at the age of 89. In a statement to the PA news agency, he described his fellow actress, who was more than five decades older, saying: "She had a sharp mind, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same moment and, as anyone will tell you, was extremely funny." The word "legend" is generally overused - but if it applies to one person in the film industry, then it applies to Maggie Smith.

Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling also had warm words for her. "Somehow I thought she would live forever. Rest in peace, Dame Maggie Smith," wrote the author on the online platform X.

