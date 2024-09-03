Prince Harry seems to be complaining to his friends about being "the reserve" again. And is fed up with living in the USA - which is why he is toying with the idea of coming home.
As "The Sun" writes, the Sussex man is increasingly dissatisfied with his life in California. The emotional situation is the same as it was with his brother - he stands in Meghan's shadow. In his book "Spare", he complained about only having this role in his family.
The 39-year-old has also contacted former acquaintances in the UK in order to find a move or a new home. Friends claim that "he is a bit lost" and no longer likes being overshadowed by his wife.
Harry is in the background - even with his wife
Prince Harry feels isolated in the USA and has contacted old friends back home.
The trip to Colombia in particular seems to have played a major role in this. Meghan feels comfortable in the limelight, Harry plays second fiddle and stands in the background. In the book "Spare", he also talks about how his family was always against them getting married. They called Meghan Markle "difficult", "rude" and "disparaging" - Kate is also said to have behaved coldly towards her.