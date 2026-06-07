After his series of concerts in Amsterdam , British pop star Harry Styles has thanked the city with a huge newspaper advertisement, triggering hype on the Internet. A handwritten message from Styles thanking the city for its hospitality was printed in Saturday's edition of the daily newspaper "Het Parool". Now there is a run on the newspaper.
The newspaper edition is being offered for sale on advertising portals. There is huge demand on social media. According to reports in the Dutch media, people are now offering up to 200 euros per copy of the newspaper.
The edition of the newspaper is sold out almost everywhere in the country. The editors-in-chief are astonished by the success and are now considering a second printing of the Saturday edition, according to a report by the news agency ANP.
The British star had given ten concerts in Amsterdam in recent weeks. "Thank you, I love you!" it says in Dutch, addressed to the city of Amsterdam. Styles also wrote in English: "Amsterdam, you never forget the first time. Thank you for hosting us!" The singer will now continue his tour in London.